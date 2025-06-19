Delhi Govt To Expand SC/ST/OBC Scholarship Outreach, Hostels: Minister Ravinder Indraj
The meeting was attended by vice chancellors, senior university officials, and representatives from the SC/ST/OBC Welfare and Higher Education Departments. Discussions revolved around improving the delivery of financial aid and educational support services.
Minister Singh directed officials to coordinate with the Education Department and Delhi's leading universities to publicise scholarship schemes more effectively. He also announced the development of a dedicated online portal to streamline application processes based on feedback from the meeting.
“The vision of Hon'ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi to educate and empower the underprivileged and fulfil the dreams of B.R. Ambedkar is our guiding principle,” Singh said.
Criticising the previous government of the Aam Aadmi Party, he stated that a large number of scholarship applications had remained pending, denying students their rightful benefits.
Applauding the current government, the minister said that under the current government, swift action has been taken to resolve these issues.
"In the last three months, 52 per cent of pending applications under various schemes, such as Tuition Fee Reimbursement for 2023-24 and 2024-25, Chief Minister Vidyarthi Pratibha Yojana, B.R. Ambedkar State Topper Award, Pre-Matric and Post-Matric Scholarship Schemes, Merit Scholarships for College and University Students, and Financial Assistance for SC students pursuing education abroad, have been approved," he noted.
Singh also pointed out the closure of several hostels under the former regime, which caused hardships for SC/ST students.
“We are now working to ensure that at least one hostel is established in every district of Delhi,” he added.
In addition, the Minister announced that a grand event will be organised at the Yamuna Sports Complex on 26 June to mark the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking.
He urged universities and educational bodies to actively participate in the campaign to raise awareness among students.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
MEET48 Officially Announces TGE And $IDOL Listing On Binance Wallet, Bitget, Gate, MEXC, And Pancakeswap On June 11
- Passport Global Secures U.S. Customs License, Expands Brokerage Across All U.S. Ports
- Markets4you Celebrates 18 Years With Global Recognition, New Features, And Expanded Trading Options
- Variational Announces $1.5 Million Strategic Round And Launches Referral Program
- $ZEUS Marking His Territory: Announcing An IP Collaboration With Original Zeus Artist And Trademark Holder
- Zircuit Joins Binance Alpha: ZRC Airdrop & Trading Competition Go Live
- Meta Earth Network 2.0: Pioneering Web3 Innovation With Rewards And Global Events
CommentsNo comment