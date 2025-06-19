Automation Anywhere Launches Pre-Built AI Agentic Solutions For Business Automation
June 19, 2025 by Sam Francis
Automation Anywhere , which specializes in“agentic process automation” (APA), has launched its pre-built agentic solutions and a new agentic solutions workspace which enables business users to interact with and create agents through a natural language interface.
The first solutions launched support accounts payable, customer support, banking, and healthcare.
Built on our Agentic Process Automation (APA) system, our ready-to-use solutions integrate pre-trained agentic automation encompassing AI Agents, RPA, APIs, and enterprise-grade governance.
Each solution offers a customizable, domain-specific workspace equipped with an intuitive conversational automation co-pilot.
This allows business users to interact directly with the solutions for quick execution and tangible results.
Additionally, these solutions come with pre-trained AI agents that are knowledgeable about relevant regulatory requirements, such as HIPAA, SOC 2, and KYC.
They also include built-in enterprise safeguards, such as data masking, audit trails, and exception handling, making them well-suited for regulated environments.
Dustin Snell, SVP, agentic solutions development at Automation Anywhere, says:“Our new Agentic Solutions mark a significant advancement compared to legacy apps designed for manual, step-by-step human interaction, providing enterprises with a seamless path to scaling agentic automation without compromise.
“Designed with an outcome-oriented, AI-first mindset, these solutions empower business users to leverage intelligent agents through natural language, enabling teams to move faster, scale smarter, and unlock the next era of automation.”
Enterprises face two critical challenges as they scale deployments of AI:
-
First, too many proof of concepts still fail to make it to production.
Second, proof of concepts take too much time, resource, and cost to be built for production.
Automation Anywhere's new agentic solutions address these dual challenges by providing AI solutions that are customer validated, pre-built, and ready to scale, improving customer success and speeding time to market.
