122 Combat Engagements Reported On Front Line Most Attacks In Pokrovsk, Lyman, And Novopavlivka Sectors

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to operational data from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine as of 22:00 on September 2, 2025, Russian forces carried out 52 airstrikes, dropped 79 guided bombs, deployed 1,922 kamikaze drones, and conducted 3,344 shelling attacks targeting Ukrainian positions and populated areas.

In the Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk directions, Ukrainian defenders repelled four attacks; two combat engagements were still ongoing. The enemy launched four airstrikes, dropped 12 guided bombs, and conducted 136 artillery attacks, including three with multiple launch rocket systems.

In the Southern Slobozhanshchyna direction, Ukrainian forces stopped six attacks near Krasne Pershe and Vovchansk; two engagements were ongoing.

War update: 76on frontline since morning, Russia intensifying pressure near Pokrovsk

In the Kupiansk direction, Russian forces carried out six offensive actions near Kupiansk and Petropavlivka; one engagement was still in progress.

In the Lyman direction, Russian troops attacked Ukrainian positions 15 times near Hrekivka, Karpivka, Kolodiazi, and toward Dronivka; six engagements were ongoing.

In the Siversk direction, Ukrainian forces repelled 12 attacks near Hryhorivka, Vyiimka, Serebrianka, and Fedorivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, three engagements were recorded as Russian forces attempted to advance toward Stupochky and Predtechyne.

In the Toretsk direction, Russian troops launched 12 attacks, focusing efforts near Shcherbynivka, Toretsk, Yablunivka, and Poltavka; three engagements were ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction, Russian units attempted 23 breakthroughs near multiple settlements including Mayak, Novoshakhove, Vilne, Dachne, Novoekonomichne, Myroliubivka, Myrnohrad, Promin, Lysivka, Udachne, and toward Pokrovsk. Ukrainian forces neutralized 110 enemy personnel (74 killed), destroyed four motorcycles, 80 drones, three artillery pieces, and damaged four UAV control points.

In the Novopavlivka direction, Russian forces launched 17 attacks near Ivanivka, Novokhatske, Andriivka-Klevtsove, Oleksandrohrad, Burlatske, Sichneve, Shevchenko, Obratne, and toward Komyshuvakha; one attack was still ongoing.

No offensive actions were reported in the Huliaipole and Orikhiv directions.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, Russian forces attacked three times toward Antonivka; all attacks were repelled. Mykolaivka was hit by an airstrike.

No significant changes were reported in other directions.

As earlier reported by Ukrinform, Ukrainian air defense forces shot down 48 out of 53 Russian drones during the day.

Photo credit: AFU General Staff