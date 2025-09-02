France Mandates Using Tchap for Public Officials
(MENAFN) French public servants are now universally required to adopt the state-operated instant messaging platform Tchap, according to a report by a news outlet on Monday.
This directive marks a significant shift in the communication practices within government bodies.
As of this Monday, every employee within French ministries and other state institutions must transition to using Tchap, a secure messaging service owned by the government, for all official correspondence.
This move aims to enhance the confidentiality and security of internal communications.
The mandate, which was formalized in a circular signed during the summer by Prime Minister Francois Bayrou, demands that all public officials, including those serving in ministerial Cabinets, have Tchap installed on their devices before the deadline of September 1.
The circular highlights concerns that popular messaging applications such as WhatsApp and Telegram "are not without security flaws," prompting the government to enforce a safer alternative.
Tchap was collaboratively developed by the Interministerial Digital Directorate (DINUM) and the National Cybersecurity Agency (ANSSI).
Its purpose is to ensure the protection and integrity of professional exchanges within France’s state administrations.
