KISR: Monitoring Network Capable Of Accurately Detecting Radiation Levels In Air
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, June 19 (KUNA) -- Acting Director General of the Kuwait Institute for Scientific Research (KISR) Dr. Faisal Al-Humaidan affirmed Thursday that the institute is fully mobilizing its advanced scientific and technical capabilities to support the State's efforts in enhancing national preparedness and effective response to radiological and nuclear incidents.
In a press statement, Al-Humaidan said the institute stands ready to provide technical support and scientific consultation to decision-makers, thereby strengthening the country's ability to respond to any potential radiological or nuclear emergency in a scientific and systematic manner that minimizes possible impacts.
He noted that KISR plays a key role in supporting the national emergency plan through its advanced systems, including a radiation-monitoring network capable of accurately measuring and analyzing radiation levels in the air and detecting both natural and industrial radiation sources.
This is in addition to specialized laboratories that analyze radiological concentrations in soil, air, water, marine sediments, and foodstuffs using state-of-the-art scientific technologies.
Al-Humaidan pointed out that the institute also uses advanced digital simulation software to forecast the dispersion of radioactive materials in air and water and to determine their concentrations with high temporal and spatial accuracy, enabling concerned authorities to take early and proactive precautionary measures.
He noted that KISR maintains a strong record of international cooperation in the fields of radiation protection and nuclear emergency preparedness.
The institute represents Kuwait in relevant global scientific forums and has contributed through its technical staff to the preparation and periodic update of technical guides and procedures related to radiological incident management in line with international standards and best practices.
Al-Humaidan stressed the importance of community awareness and media responsibility, urging the public to rely on official and credible sources when circulating information, especially in matters of a specialized technical nature, as this supports public confidence and ensures effective crisis management.
