Additional UAH 41.5M Allocated To Complete Reconstruction Of Destroyed Building In Uman

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Cabinet of Ministers has allocated UAH 41.5 million from the fund for eliminating the consequences of armed aggression to complete the reconstruction of an apartment building in Uman that was hit by an enemy missile in April 2023.

Taras Melnychuk, the government's permanent representative to the Verkhovna Rada, announced this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

The corresponding amendments were made to Cabinet of Ministers resolution No. 570 dated May 16, 2025 "On the Allocation of Funds from the Fund for Eliminating the Consequences of Armed Aggression."

Funds for frontline communities: Shmyhal says government is preparing additional support tool

The amendments provide for the allocation of UAH 41,588,259 (development expenditures) from the remaining funds of the fund for eliminating the consequences of armed aggression to the Ministry of Communities and Territories Development to complete the reconstruction of an apartment residential building located at 25 Zakhysnykiv Ukrainy Street in Uman, Cherkasy region.

On April 28, 2023, a Russian missile struck the building on Zakhysnykiv Ukrainy Street in Uman. One entrance collapsed, killing 24 people. The state budget had previously allocated UAH 67.6 million for the building's restoration.

Photo: Ihor Klymenko / Facebook