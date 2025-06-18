Trident Group Marks Environment Week 2025 With Large-Scale Community Action And Green Initiatives
Shri Rajinder Gupta, Chairman Emeritus, leads Environment Week plantation drive with Trident Group employees, promoting sustainability and green values
Taking a step forward in its mission to nurture nature, Trident also launched a tree plantation drive led by Shri Rajinder Gupta, Chairman Emeritus Trident Group in the presence of senior leadership and members of the organization. The initiative forms part of Trident's larger vision to plant 20,000 trees, contributing to increased green cover, enhanced biodiversity, and a sustainable tomorrow.
In keeping with its ethos of building better communities, Trident also distributed cotton fabric bags across the local area, encouraging households to adopt sustainable practices and reduce dependence on single-use plastics. This small yet significant gesture exemplifies the Group's belief in initiating change at the grassroots level.
Understanding the importance of nurturing environmental consciousness among future generations, Trident organized a series of engaging activities for school children around the theme“Ending Plastic Pollution.” These interactions aimed to educate, inspire, and empower young minds to take responsibility for the planet they will inherit.
These diverse efforts during Environment Week reflect not just Trident's environmental commitments, but also its core philosophy of integrating sustainability into every aspect of operations. From producing wheat-straw-based paper to embracing circularity in textiles, transitioning to clean energy, and striving for zero-waste operations, Trident continues to lead the way in redefining responsible manufacturing.
As Environment Week 2025 concludes, Trident stands proud of the collective spirit demonstrated by its people and partners. The Group remains steadfast in its belief that small actions, when multiplied by many, can create lasting impact-laying the foundation for a cleaner, greener future for all.
About Trident
Trident Limited is the flagship company of Trident Group, an Indian business conglomerate and global player. Headquartered in Ludhiana, Punjab, Trident Limited is a vertically integrated textile (Yarn, Bath & Bed Linen) and Paper (Wheat Straw-based) manufacturer. Trident's towels, yarns, bedsheets, and paper businesses have earned global recognition and are delighting millions of customers across India and the world. Trident is one of the largest players in home textiles in India.
Supplying national, captive, and retailer-owned brands; the organization is highly decorated with awards from its customers, vendors, and various government entities in recognition of advancing the highest standards in product quality, social responsibility, and environmental stewardship. The company operates in three major business segments: Textiles, Paper, and Chemicals, with its manufacturing facilities in Punjab and Madhya Pradesh.
