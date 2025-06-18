Hidradenitis Suppurativa Pipeline 2025: FDA Updates, Therapy Innovations, And Clinical Trial Landscape Analysis By Delveinsight Inflarx, Novartis, UCB, Abbvie, Pfizer, Amgen, Incyte, CSL Behring

MENAFN - GetNews)



(Las Vegas, Nevada, United States) As per DelveInsight's assessment, globally, Hidradenitis Suppurativa pipeline constitutes 24+ key companies continuously working towards developing 24+ Hidradenitis Suppurativa treatment therapies, analysis of Clinical Trials, Therapies, Mechanism of Action, Route of Administration, and Developments analyzes DelveInsight.

“Hidradenitis Suppurativa Pipeline Insight, 2025 " report by DelveInsight outlines comprehensive insights into the present clinical development scenario and growth prospects across the Hidradenitis Suppurativa Market.

The Hidradenitis Suppurativa Pipeline report embraces in-depth commercial and clinical assessment of the pipeline products from the pre-clinical developmental phase to the marketed phase. The report also covers a detailed description of the drug, including the mechanism of action of the drug, clinical studies, NDA approvals (if any), and product development activities comprising the technology, collaborations, mergers acquisition, funding, designations, and other product-related details.

Some of the key takeaways from the Hidradenitis Suppurativa Pipeline Report:



Companies across the globe are diligently working toward developing novel Hidradenitis Suppurativa treatment therapies with a considerable amount of success over the years. Hidradenitis Suppurativa companies working in the treatment market are Kymera Therapeutics, CSL Behring, Azora Therapeutics, Union Therapeutics, Eli Lilly and company, Boehringer Ingelheim, ACELYRIN, Incyte Corporation, InflaRx, Novartis, ChemoCentryx, Janssen Pharmaceutical/XBiotech, Aclaris Therapeutics, and others , are developing therapies for the Hidradenitis Suppurativa treatment



Emerging Hidradenitis Suppurativa therapies in the different phases of clinical trials are- KT-474, CSL324, AT193, Orismilast, LY3041658, Spesolimab, Izokibep, INCB054707, IFX-1, Cosentyx/Secukinumab, Avacopan, Bermekimab, Zunsemetinib (ATI-450), and others are expected to have a significant impact on the Hidradenitis Suppurativa market in the coming years.

In March 2025, Incyte (Nasdaq: INCY) has reported promising topline results from its pivotal Phase 3 STOP-HS clinical program, which evaluated the safety and efficacy of povorcitinib (INCB054707)-an oral small-molecule JAK1 inhibitor-in adults aged 18 and above with moderate to severe hidradenitis suppurativa (HS). Both the STOP-HS1 and STOP-HS2 studies met their primary endpoints for the two tested doses (45 mg and 75 mg). In March 2025, UCB, a global biopharmaceutica l company, has released two-year data from the BE HEARD^ trials assessing BIMZELX® (bimekizumab-bkzx) for treating moderate-to-severe hidradenitis suppurativa (HS). BIMZELX is the first and only approved therapy that specifically targets both interleukin 17A (IL-17A) and interleukin 17F (IL-17F). The findings highlight the drug's continued effectiveness in delivering lasting symptom relief and consistent disease management, with promising potential to reduce the risk of long-term structural damage caused by draining tunnels (DTs).

Hidradenitis Suppurativa Overview

Hidradenitis Suppurativa is a chronic skin condition characterized by painful, inflamed lumps, abscesses, and scarring, usually occurring in areas with sweat glands like the armpits, groin, and under the breasts. It results from blocked hair follicles and causes recurrent flare-ups, leading to discomfort and potential infection. The exact cause is unclear, but it is linked to inflammation and sometimes genetic factors.

Emerging Hidradenitis Suppurativa Drugs Under Different Phases of Clinical Development Include:



KT-474: Kymera Therapeutics

CSL324: CSL Behring

AT193: Azora Therapeutics

Orismilast: Union Therapeutics

LY3041658: Eli Lilly and company

Spesolimab: Boehringer Ingelheim

Izokibep: ACELYRIN

INCB054707: Incyte Corporation

IFX-1: InflaRx

Cosentyx/Secukinumab: Novartis

Avacopan: ChemoCentryx

Bermekimab: Janssen Pharmaceutical/XBiotech Zunsemetinib (ATI-450): Aclaris Therapeutics

Hidradenitis Suppurativa Route of Administration

Hidradenitis Suppurativa pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration. Products have been categorized under various ROAs, such as



Oral

Parenteral

Intravenous

Subcutaneous Topical

Hidradenitis Suppurativa Molecule Type

Hidradenitis Suppurativa Products have been categorized under various Molecule types, such as



Monoclonal Antibody

Peptides

Polymer

Small molecule Gene therapy

Hidradenitis Suppurativa Pipeline Therapeutics Assessment



Hidradenitis Suppurativa Assessment by Product Type

Hidradenitis Suppurativa By Stage and Product Type

Hidradenitis Suppurativa Assessment by Route of Administration

Hidradenitis Suppurativa By Stage and Route of Administration

Hidradenitis Suppurativa Assessment by Molecule Type Hidradenitis Suppurativa by Stage and Molecule Type

DelveInsight's Hidradenitis Suppurativa Report covers around 24+ products under different phases of clinical development like



Late-stage products (Phase III)

Mid-stage products (Phase II)

Early-stage product (Phase I)

Pre-clinical and Discovery stage candidates

Discontinued & Inactive candidates Route of Administration

Some of the key companies in the Hidradenitis Suppurativa Therapeutics Market include:

Key companies developing therapies for Hidradenitis Suppurativa are - InflaRx, Novartis, UCB, AbbVie, Pfizer, Amgen, Incyte Corporation, CSL Behring, ChemoCentryx, Eli Lilly and Company, Janssen Biotech, Kymera Therapeutics, Aclaris Therapeutics, Boehringer Ingelheim, Azora Therapeutics, and others.

Hidradenitis Suppurativa Pipeline Analysis:

The Hidradenitis Suppurativa pipeline report provides insights into



The report provides detailed insights about companies that are developing therapies for the treatment of Hidradenitis Suppurativa with aggregate therapies developed by each company for the same.

It accesses the Different therapeutic candidates segmented into early-stage, mid-stage, and late-stage of development for Hidradenitis Suppurativa Treatment.

Hidradenitis Suppurativa key companies are involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects.

Hidradenitis Suppurativa Drugs under development based on the stage of development, route of administration, target receptor, monotherapy or combination therapy, a different mechanism of action, and molecular type. Detailed analysis of collaborations (company-company collaborations and company-academia collaborations), licensing agreement and financing details for future advancement of the Hidradenitis Suppurativa market.

The report is built using data and information traced from the researcher's proprietary databases, company/university websites, clinical trial registries, conferences, SEC filings, investor presentations, and featured press releases from company/university websites and industry-specific third-party sources, etc.

Hidradenitis Suppurativa Pipeline Market Drivers

Increase in the incidence of chronic inflammatory skin diseases, large number of ongoing clinical trials, increasing knowledge about skin diseases are some of the important factors that are fueling the Hidradenitis Suppurativa Market.

Hidradenitis Suppurativa Pipeline Market Barriers

However, high cost of therapy, side-effects associated and other factors are creating obstacles in the Hidradenitis Suppurativa Market growth.

Scope of Hidradenitis Suppurativa Pipeline Drug Insight



Coverage: Global

Key Hidradenitis Suppurativa Companies: Kymera Therapeutics, CSL Behring, Azora Therapeutics, Union Therapeutics, Eli Lilly and company, Boehringer Ingelheim, ACELYRIN, Incyte Corporation, InflaRx, Novartis, ChemoCentryx, Janssen Pharmaceutical/XBiotech, Aclaris Therapeutics, and others

Key Hidradenitis Suppurativa Therapies: KT-474, CSL324, AT193, Orismilast, LY3041658, Spesolimab, Izokibep, INCB054707, IFX-1, Cosentyx/Secukinumab, Avacopan, Bermekimab, Zunsemetinib (ATI-450), and others

Hidradenitis Suppurativa Therapeutic Assessment: Hidradenitis Suppurativa current marketed and Hidradenitis Suppurativa emerging therapies Hidradenitis Suppurativa Market Dynamics: Hidradenitis Suppurativa market drivers and Hidradenitis Suppurativa market barriers

