Iran gives heads up to Israel to evacuate neighborhood
(MENAFN) On Wednesday, Iran’s military issued an evacuation advisory for a neighborhood in Tel Aviv, marking a significant escalation in the tit-for-tat warnings between Iran and Israel.
According to reports, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) called on Israeli civilians to “evacuate the Neve Tzedek area in occupied Tel Aviv for their own safety,” mirroring an earlier Israeli warning directed at residents in Tehran. That previous notice had targeted Tehran’s 18th district, with Israel threatening imminent military action in the area.
The exchange of evacuation alerts comes amid a sharp rise in hostilities, which began last Friday when Israel launched a series of coordinated airstrikes on Iranian territory, focusing on military and nuclear infrastructure. In response, Tehran unleashed its own wave of retaliatory attacks.
As stated by Israeli sources, at least 24 people have died, and hundreds have been wounded due to Iran’s missile strikes. On the other hand, Iranian officials claim that more than 224 individuals have been killed and over 1,000 injured in Israeli bombardments.
