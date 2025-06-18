Adant And Quantalrf Partner To Advance Antenna Performance In Wi-Fi Access Points

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Adant to utilize QuantalRF's antenna technology for Wi-Fi access point (AP) solutions-delivering increased data throughput, broader coverage and streamlined integration for OEMs and Carriers

PLEASANTON, Calif. and ZURICH, June 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adant Technologies Inc., a global leader in smart antenna solutions for wireless connectivity, today announced a strategic partnership with QuantalRF, the pioneering developer of RF semiconductor and antenna solutions. Under the commercial agreement, Adant is integrating QuantalRF's patented DockOn® compound planar loop (CPL) antenna technology into its Wi-Fi AP antenna solutions for enterprise, carrier-home and retail-home markets. The partnership is already in progress through design collaborations with leading Tier 1 carriers, with plans to expand into additional opportunities.

Adant's smart antenna platform applies advanced spatial optimization and beamforming algorithms to maximize signal strength, range and link reliability in Wi-Fi AP deployments. The integration of QuantalRF's CPL antenna technology - engineered for superior efficiency greater than 80%, isolation greater than 30dB, gain, and omnidirectionality pattern - further enhances RF performance by minimizing multipath interference and improving coverage uniformity. Together, the combined solution offers OEMs a highly integrated, production-ready antenna subsystem that accelerates time to market while exceeding the performance demands of next-generation Wi-Fi systems.

“Adant is deeply embedded across the Wi-Fi AP ecosystem-from Carriers to leading OEMs and ODMs,” said Dr. Ali Fard, CEO and CTO of QuantalRF.“As their antenna technology partner, we are collaborating to deliver compact, high-efficiency antenna solutions optimized for 2x2 and 4x4 MIMO configurations across Wi-Fi 6, 6E and 7. Together, we are bringing a highly differentiated solution into a market estimated to use more than 1 billion antennas annually.”

“This partnership reflects our shared vision for the future of connectivity,” said Daniele Piazza, CEO of Adant Technologies.“By integrating QuantalRF's antenna technology, we are strengthening our antenna solutions with the performance, integration and flexibility our customers require. This positions us to scale efficiently across enterprise, carrier and retail markets, where our two companies are already strategically aligned and engaged in initial design activity.”

Key Collaboration Benefits:



Enhanced system performance – Boosts signal reliability, range and throughput in Wi-Fi 7 deployments

Streamlined development – Integration-ready antenna solution reduces design complexity and shortens time to market Greater design flexibility – Supports compact, high-efficiency implementations across enterprise, carrier and consumer-grade Wi-Fi APs



For more information about Adant, visit adant.com

For more information about QuantalRF, visit



About Adant Technologies Inc.

Adant Technologies Inc . is a global player in providing advanced solutions that revolutionize the connectivity and functionalities of communication devices. Adant designs and sells adaptive wireless systems using its unique BeamshapingTM smart antenna technology to provide the best possible connectivity and accurate positioning to WiFi, 5G, and BLE devices. Adant has embedded its technology worldwide in hundreds of thousands of wireless devices and has established key partnerships with the world's leading original equipment manufacturers and chipset makers.

About QuantalRF AG

QuantalRF is transforming the RF signal chain for wireless communications to deliver an unmatched user experience. Its ultra-compact, highly configurable front-end ICs and extremely efficient antennas substantially improve area, cost, power, and overall performance. Headquartered in Zürich, Switzerland, with R&D centers in the USA and Sweden, QuantalRF has an extensive portfolio of over 200 patents. For more information, visit .

Forward-Looking Statements

