Audi Open Haus Begins in Oman with Five Days of Exclusive Offers at Premium Motors
(MENAFN- Prime Advertising LLC) Audi Oman represented by Premium Motors today announced the start of Audi Open Haus, a five-day retail experience taking place from June 18 to 22, 2025.
Hosted at Premium Motors showroom, the event gives visitors the chance to explore Audi’s latest models and benefits from a range of limited-time offers available exclusively in-store.
A wide selection of models will be on display at Audi Open Haus, each presented with guided walk-throughs and dedicated product specialists to help visitors find the Audi that best suits their lifestyle. The new car lineup includes standout models such as the Audi A5, A7, S3, S8, RS 3, RS 5, RS 6, RS 7, e-tron GT, Q8 e-tron and SQ8 e-tron. Additionally, the Audi Approved Plus range will showcase a curated selection of certified pre-owned vehicles, including the Q3, S3, and e-tron Sportback, each thoroughly inspected and backed by Audi’s strict quality standards. Whether you are interested in cutting-edge electric mobility, exhilarating performance, or trusted pre-owned excellence, Audi Open Haus offers a model for every kind of driver.
Christian Nehme, General Manager of Premium Motors, said: “We are proud to welcome our customers in Oman to the showroom for Audi Open Haus. Whether you are discovering Audi for the first time or looking to upgrade, this is a great opportunity to experience the line-up, connect with our team, and benefit from exclusive offers designed especially for our customers in the Sultanate this week.”
Premium Motors showroom is open daily from Saturday to Thursday: 9:00 AM - 9:00 PM and on Friday from 3:00 PM to 9:00 PM. For more information, please contact Audi Oman -
The Audi Group is one of the most successful manufacturers of automobiles and motorcycles in the premium and luxury segment. The brands Audi, Bentley, Lamborghini, and Ducati produce at 21 locations across 12 countries. In 2024, the Audi Group delivered over 1.7 million vehicles, generating €64.5 billion in revenue and achieving an operating profit of €3.9 billion.
AUDI AG’s commitment to the region was reaffirmed with the establishment of its fully owned subsidiary, Audi Middle East, in 2005. Covering Bahrain, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE, Audi Middle East continues its journey towards becoming a provider of sustainable, premium mobility. Learn more about our models and forward-thinking approach to a sustainable future at and news.audimiddleeast.com.
