Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


Ultimate Lebanese Breakfast Experience at Derwandi

2025-06-18 06:09:49
(MENAFN- Tactics PR) As summer settles in, Derwandi invites guests to retreat into the comfort of its beautiful indoor settings in Dubai and Abu Dhabi to experience its signature Lebanese breakfast — Sayniyet El Derwandi. This lavish breakfast tray for two is designed to bring a taste of traditional Lebanese excellence to patrons’ morning routines.

For just AED 90, guests can indulge in an exquisite selection of breakfast favorites, expertly prepared the Derwandi way. The Sayniyet El Derwandi features a mouthwatering assortment including labneh, halloumi cheese, foul, balila, and eggs cooked to preference. Accompanied by an array of assorted pickles, fresh vegetables, jam, and butter–– this breakfast tray promises a delightful start to the day.

Available at both the Abu Dhabi and Dubai outlets from 8:00 am to 12:00 pm, Sayniyet El Derwandi is the perfect way to savor a leisurely breakfast with friends or loved ones.

For more information or to make a reservation, please click here or contact our Abu Dhabi and Dubai locations directly.

