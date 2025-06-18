IFCCI And MIDC Sign Mou To Boost French Investments In Maharashtra

MENAFN - KNN India)The Indo-French Chamber of Commerce & Industry (IFCCI) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) to encourage French investments in the state.

The agreement, signed on June 14, 2025, aims to create a conducive environment for French companies looking to expand or establish their presence in Maharashtra.

This strategic partnership marks a significant step in strengthening Indo-French business relations.

Under the MoU, both IFCCI and MIDC will collaborate to provide French companies with access to industrial infrastructure, policy support, and investment guidance in Maharashtra.

The initiative is expected to boost economic ties, promote innovation, and create employment opportunities in key sectors such as manufacturing, mobility, defence, aerospace, and sustainable development.

The MoU was signed in the presence of top government officials and French business leaders during the Maharashtra–France Investment Conclave held in Mumbai.

Over 150 delegates, including representatives from over 50 French companies, attended the conclave.

The event highlighted Maharashtra's potential as an investment destination, showcasing its robust infrastructure, skilled workforce, and investor-friendly policies.

Maharashtra is already home to several French companies, and this partnership is expected to attract even more interest from French investors.

The IFCCI, which has been working for over 45 years to promote bilateral trade between India and France, will play a key role in facilitating business connections and support services.

This collaboration aligns with the broader vision of enhancing foreign direct investment (FDI) in India and promoting Maharashtra as a global investment hub.

It also reflects the growing strategic and economic partnership between India and France.

(KNN Bureau)