Burj Khalifa Dazzles With Greetings On PM Modi's Birthday
Dubai, Sep 17 (PTI) Dubai's Burj Khalifa, the world's tallest building, lit up in the Indian tricolour on Wednesday, displaying photographs of Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with greetings on the occasion of his 75th birthday.
The iconic Dubai skyscraper showcased multiple images of Modi along with messages such as“Happy Birthday”,“75 Years”,“Service is the Resolve” and“India First the Inspiration”.
The dazzling display drew attention from visitors and residents in Dubai, who captured the moment as the landmark shone with visuals honouring the Indian leader, who was born on September 17, 1950, in a small town in Gujarat's Vadnagar.
Birthday wishes poured in from world leaders, including Russian President Vladimir Putin, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, US President Donald Trump and UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed.
European Commission Chief Ursula von der Leyen, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni were among others who extended greetings.
