Huma Qureshi: 'Bayaan' Blends Local Storytelling With Global Appeal

Huma Qureshi

By Komal Panchamatia

Mumbai- Actor Huma Qureshi says her upcoming film“Baayan” blends a strong female-led narrative with elements of thriller and investigative drama, giving it both international appeal and relatability for Indian audiences.

Directed by Bikas Mishra of“Chauranga” fame,“Bayaan” sees the 39-year-old actor stepping into the challenging role of police officer Roohi.

“Playing the role of Roohi was extremely taxing, it was one of my hardest and fulfilling characters. It's been a wonderful journey to play a female forward narrative in a film like this, which is very hyper local content out of India but global view and mindset, and that has been very amazing,” Qureshi told PTI.

Set in a small Rajasthan town,“Bayaan” is described as a quietly devastating study of systemic complicity.

“When a powerful and well-respected cult leader is accused of sexual abuse via an anonymous letter, the case is assigned to officer Roohi - a young detective from Delhi whose sense of duty quickly collides with the brutal realities of the power dynamics at play in the community,” read the official plotline.

The police procedural drama had its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival recently.

Qureshi, known for starring in movies such as“Gangs of Wasseypur”,“Badlapur”,“Monica, O My Darling” as well as series“Leila” and“Maharani”, said“Bayaan” is a film that has the potential to make waves not just in India but globally.

“With 'Bayaan' the difference is that it's a popular film. It's a film that is accessible, it's a thriller, it's an investigative drama, it's a cop procedural, and at the same time it is a journey of a woman.