'Attack On One, Attack On Both': Pakistan, Saudi Sign Defence Pact

Pakistan PM traveled to Riyadh on Saudi invitation-Photo SPA

Srinagar - Pakistan and Saudi Arabia on Wednesday signed a defence pact pledging that any attack on either nation would be considered an attack on both.

The timing of the agreement reflects the increasingly complex security environment. The Middle East remains a theater of regional rivalries and shifting alliances, while South Asia faces persistent instability linked to India–Pakistan tensions.

The Riyadh agreement also signals a push by both governments to formalize long-standing military ties into a binding security commitment.

The agreement, called the“Strategic Mutual Defense Agreement,” was signed during Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's visit to the kingdom, according to a joint statement issued after his talks with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

The two leaders, joined by top military officials, reviewed what Sharif's office called a“historic and strategic” relationship between the two nations and discussed regional developments.

The agreement states that“any aggression against either country shall be considered an aggression against both,” according to a statement that was issued by Pakistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Islamabad.

Sharif traveled to Saudi Arabia at the invitation of the crown prince, the statement said.

The countries expressed their commitment to both nations' security and“peace in the region and world.”

The agreement“aims to develop aspects of defense cooperation between the two countries and strengthen joint deterrence against any aggression,” the statement said.

The new agreement formalizes that cooperation into a mutual defense commitment, a step that analysts widely say places the relationship on par with other strategic partnerships in the region.

While the statement did not detail implementation mechanisms, it stressed the accord was aimed at“developing aspects of defense cooperation between the two countries and strengthening joint deterrence against any aggression.”