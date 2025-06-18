Iran Extends Suspension Of All Flights
Tehran: The Iranian Ministry of Roads and Urban Development announced the extension of the suspension of all domestic and international flights across Iran until 2:00 a.m. local time on Wednesday.
Spokesperson for the ministry, Majid Akhavan, said the decision to extend the airspace closure was based on the recently issued Air Navigation Notices (NOTAMs), stressing that Iranian airspace will remain closed until further notice.
Akhavan called on Iranian citizens to refrain from heading to airports and to follow air traffic developments through official sources.
