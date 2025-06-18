Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
QRDI Council's SBIG Now Open For Applications

2025-06-18 04:22:39
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Research, Development, and Innovation (QRDI) Council's Small Business Innovation Grant (SBIG), a new national funding program designed to empower small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in Qatar to implement and transform innovative ideas into impactful solutions.

Launched during Web Summit Qatar 2025, the SBIG program provides phased funding to support the development and commercialization efforts of innovative technologies, products, or services. This grant is part of QRDI Council's broader strategy to enhance the national innovation ecosystem and promote sustainable economic diversification, in alignment with Qatar's Third National Development Strategy (NDS-3).

Applications for this grant are open now until August 4, 2025.

SBIG provides support in two distinct phases. Phase I focuses on early-stage innovation, offering funding for feasibility studies and proof-of-concept development over a 6 to 12-month period. Phase II builds on the outcomes of Phase I, providing additional funding over 12 to 24 months to support prototype testing, technological development, and the achievement of project readiness for marketing.

The grant focuses on SMEs operating in strategic sectors such as Medical and Healthcare, Logistics and Transportation, Smart Cities, Creativity, Arts, Tourism, and Emerging Digital Technologies.

QRDI Council invites all eligible SMEs to utilise this opportunity to access non-dilutive funding and state-of-the-art innovation infrastructure in Qatar.

The SBIG initiative reflects QRDI Council's ongoing commitment to supporting homegrown innovators and driving knowledge-based economic growth in Qatar.

