Canva-Style AI Tool Wonderish Enables 'Vibe Coding' For All

Wonderish, a new“vibe prompting” platform, debuted on Product Hunt on 16 June 2025, promising to let users build web experiences through conversational prompts rather than traditional code. Co‐founders Trey Smith, Karen Avdalyan and Artem Bondar, leveraging their success with Buildbox, are positioning Wonderish as a gateway for non‐technical creators-designers, marketers, entrepreneurs-to craft websites, landing pages, web apps and even games simply by chatting with the AI.

Early user reaction on Product Hunt has been enthusiastic: Wonderish secured third place on the site's daily leaderboard, amassing over 400 upvotes and earning praise for its“zero code” approach, fast delivery-claimed to be seven times quicker than existing platforms-and an intuitive, human‐like chat interface. Commenters highlighted features such as image‐to‐site conversion, smart stylistic defaults, remixable public projects and safeguards against broken code during editing.

Trey Smith emphasised that the aim was to remove barriers.“Why is vibe coding still so intimidating for most people?” he wrote on the Product Hunt forum, adding that Wonderish is designed to be“Canva to vibe coding's Photoshop”.

Within hours of launch, the team activated a freemium model that offers five free creations or edits daily, plus a 20 per cent lifetime discount for early adopters. The platform is powered by Claude, Cloudflare and Supabase infrastructure.

The emergence of Wonderish reflects a broader surge in AI‐driven“vibe coding” tools, where natural‐language prompts generate functional applications. Established competitors like CodeRabbit, Cursor and Windsurf integrate AI into developer workflows, while startups such as Lovable and Anysphere are pursuing big funding rounds based on similar premises.

Lovable, a Swedish‐based outfit, is reportedly negotiating a multi‐hundred‐million‐dollar funding round at a valuation above $1.5 billion. Its CEO Anton Osika cited“unprecedented interest” from investors and reported annual recurring revenue climbing from $50 million to $61 million. Anysphere raised $900 million in May at a $9 billion valuation, while Windsurf is reportedly attracting take‐over interest from OpenAI.

Industry analysts say this wave of innovation marks a paradigm shift in software creation.“AI is in the driver's seat for many parts of software development... but it also creates a feedback loop where code is written and reviewed by the same category of tool, raising critical questions about oversight, accountability, and trust”. While efficiency gains are substantial, concerns linger over code reliability, scalability and security-risks that arise when AI systems generate functionality without deep understanding of architectural principles.

Despite those concerns, Wonderish's creators believe their focus on simplicity will attract users deterred by more developer‐centric systems. Supporters argue that this democratised model-enabling creatives to transform ideas into live outputs in seconds-could redefine web production, particularly for solo builders and small teams.

The launch coincides with broader enthusiasm: public comments on Instagram and TikTok teased the arrival with slogans such as“Vibe coding is DEAD! What you wanna do is vibe prompting...” and hints of Monday launch excitement. LinkedIn activity from Trey Smith reinforced this, promoting Wonderish as a“Canva of vibe coding” and soliciting user feedback.

Wonderish enters a competitive but growing market. Its differentiation lies in targeting individuals without coding background, offering no‐code ease, rapid prototyping, and design polish out of the box. Rivals such as Replit and Cursor cater more to developers, whereas Wonderish leans on conversational interfaces and workflow simplicity.

The team's ambition is bolstered by a strong backing: integration with Claude for AI intelligence, Cloudflare for performance, Supabase for backend infrastructure-and the credibility of scaling Buildbox to over one million users.

With its Product Hunt debut generating momentum, Wonderish is now preparing for broader rollout. The freemium model and early‐adopter discount scheme aim to lower entry barriers and build community. Observers will watch closely to see whether vibe prompting can sustain usability, reliability and creative satisfaction at scale-without returning to traditional coding constraints.

