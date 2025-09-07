LAPD Stops Providing Protection For Harris

MENAFN - AzerNews) The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) has stopped providing special protection for former United States Vice President Kamala Harris, according to the Los Angeles Times, citing a source,reports.

After US President Donald Trump ordered the Secret Service detail protecting Harris to be pulled, the California Highway Patrol, assisted by specialized units from the LAPD, was ordered to fill the gap by LA Mayor Karen Bass. The move was met with criticism from within the police department, which claimed that "officers were being diverted from crime suppression" to provide protection for the former Vice President.

Bass stated that "the plan was always to provide temporary support and I thank LAPD for protecting former VP Harris and always prioritizing the safety of all Angelenos."