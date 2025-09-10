Air Charter Service Launches Operations In Saudi Arabia

Air Charter Service (ACS), a leading global aircraft charter specialist, has officially launched its operations in Saudi Arabia with the opening of its first office in Riyadh – marking the company's 39th global office and a significant milestone in its Middle Eastern expansion.

The launch event, held at voco Riyadh on Tuesday evening, was attended by top-tier Saudi media and key stakeholders, highlighting the growing demand for premium aviation services in the Kingdom. The event featured a media roundtable followed by a networking dinner with Justin Bowman, CEO of Air Charter Service Group, and Elie Hanna, CEO of ACS Middle East.

The expansion comes at a pivotal time, following the General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA)'s recent move to open the Kingdom's private aviation sector to global charter companies. Private business jet flights in Saudi Arabia have surged by 24% year-on-year, with the industry projected to reach USD 2 billion by 2030.

Strengthening Saudi Arabia's Aviation Future

“We are proud to play a role in supporting Saudi Vision 2030, not only through premium aviation services but also by investing in local talent and forming strategic partnerships that will strengthen the Kingdom's aviation ecosystem,” Hanna added.

“We possess a wealth of relevant experience in sectors that are rapidly growing in the Kingdom. Along with arranging hundreds of charters for VIPs and governments around the world, we also have extensive experience in arranging charters in the sport and entertainment sectors. Our cargo teams are well-versed in assisting with the logistical challenges of construction projects, and other complex freight operations.”

Meeting Market Demand with Global Expertise

ACS has a network of 39 offices across six continents, arranging over 30,000 flights annually. With more than 650 employees worldwide and access to 50,000 aircraft, ACS combines local market knowledge with global operational excellence.

The Riyadh office will focus on providing tailored private aviation services, including:



Helicopter and private jet charters

Larger passenger aircraft charters for group travel Cargo aircraft charters

This expansion aligns with Saudi Arabia's National Aviation Strategy, which aims to:



Enhance connectivity to support the national tourism strategy

Modernize airports and services Build a strong domestic and international aviation network

The launch event highlighted ACS's commitment to long-term growth and partnership with Saudi Arabia. The company aims to be a key contributor to the Kingdom's aviation ambitions by offering reliable, innovative, and high-quality charter solutions that connect Saudi Arabia to the world.

Tags#Air Charter Service #GACA #Riyadh #Saudi Arabia