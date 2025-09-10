Olivia Colman Says She Is Terrible At Acting For The Medium Of Theatre
Ahead of her new film 'The Roses', Olivia joined her co-star Benedict Cumberbatch, and hosts Nick Grimshaw and Angela Hartnett on Dish, Waitrose & Partner's podcast. On the show, the topic turned to jobs the episode's guests had hated, reports co'.
As Benedict and Angela both revealed there were times when they worked in kitchens and "wished a fire alarm would go off" so they didn't have to go back in. Olivia said. "I'm like that with most theatre”.
As per co', when Benedict then asked which jobs she thought about specifically, she said, "Oh, most plays. I'm terrible! I have a quite a short attention span, so doing months of the same words, I struggle with. I'm scared for a long time, and then once, once the fear finishes, I'm so bored. Which is awful”.
She also recalled a time when a fire alarm really did go off and the joy she felt before they told her she would actually have to return to the stage, "And we did one play when the alarm went off, you know, like, yes. And I was out of my costume in seconds. 'Surely we can't go back?' Yeah! But they got us all back on stage. Like, 'Argh', and I put my costume back on”.
Olivia hasn't done many plays. Whilst the actress has countless TV and film credits, she has only been in four plays. In 2000, she played Cathleen in Eugene O'Neill's Long Day's Journey Into Night, and didn't return to the stage until nine years later when she was Philippa in England People Very Nice by Richard Bean. Shortly after that, she was Myra Arundel in Hay Fever and, lastly, in 2017, she was Jenny in Mosquitoes. She has not been in a play since.
