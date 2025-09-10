Indian Embassy Issues Advisory As Over 2,000 Kailash Mansarovar Pilgrims Stranded In Tibet Amid Nepal Protests

Over 2,000 Indian citizens undertaking the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra are reportedly currently stranded in Darchen, Tibet Autonomous Region, facing uncertainty about their return. The Indian Embassy in Beijing issued an advisory on September 10, urging Indians to exercise caution due to the ongoing unrest in Nepal, which has blocked the return route.

Kailash Mansarovar Yatra 2025

The Kailash Mansarovar Yatra, a sacred pilgrimage to Mount Kailash, resumed this year after a break since 2020. However, political unrest in Nepal has escalated into violent protests. The Gen Z-led protests began on September 8, demanding government accountability, constitution overhaul and the lifting of a social media ban. Protesters clashed with security forces, resulting in the deaths of at least 19 people and extensive damage to infrastructure.

According to the advisory by the Embassy of India in Beijing, the situation in Nepal has disrupted travel plans for pilgrims who had entered the region via Nepal under private tour operators. These pilgrims now face challenges returning home as Nepal's airports and borders remain closed due to security concerns.

An estimated 2,000 Indian pilgrims, mostly elderly or suffering from mountain sickness after completing the parikrama (the ritual circumambulation of Mount Kailash), are stuck in Darchen, according to a report in The Indian Express. The region is at an altitude of around 6,000 meters and is notably short on accommodation, oxygen, and medical facilities.

Sujay Sidhan, a doctor from Thrissur, Kerala, shared his ordeal with The Indian Express, saying,“Darchen is a town with limited accommodation. People coming back from parikrama generally have sickness and need to recover in hotel rooms equipped with oxygen support. Since those like us who have already completed the parikrama and are not able to return and make space for others, we are now being moved by local (Chinese) authorities to other smaller towns on the China-Nepal border without any idea of what awaits us.”

Sidhan explained that he and hundreds of others arrived in Darchen three days ago. By the time they completed their sacred circumambulation on Tuesday, the situation in Nepal had worsened drastically. The Indian Express reported that many have not heard back from Indian officials after some initial calls from New Delhi.

“We are now looking for support from the Ministry of External Affairs to facilitate our return,” Sidhan told The Indian Express.

The Indian Embassy advisory also mentioned that Indian citizens presently in the Tibet Autonomous Region should take special care of their health and well-being due to the high altitude and challenging terrain. It advised them to follow safety instructions from local authorities and both the Indian Embassy in Beijing and Kathmandu.

The advisory listed helpline numbers for stranded citizens to reach out for assistance. The Indian Embassy in Beijing provided numbers for calls and WhatsApp, while the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu listed local helplines, including WhatsApp contacts, to help Indian nationals in distress.

India had resumed the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra earlier this year via two government-supported routes - through Sikkim and Uttarakhand. However, those who undertook the yatra organized by private operators had to enter China through Nepal, leaving them particularly vulnerable when the Nepali borders were closed.

“Everyone is talking about hundreds of Indian citizens being stuck in Nepal, and closure of airports, but there are more than 2,000 Indian citizens stuck in worse circumstances in Darchen, who need to be repatriated since many of them are elderly or have mountain sickness that requires medical attention,” Sidhan told The Indian Express.

Chinese authorities have reportedly started moving these pilgrims to smaller towns near the China-Nepal border as the situation in Darchen becomes overcrowded. However, the lack of clear plans or communication has left many in a state of worry and distress.

With India-China cooperation under the spotlight, the Indian mission in Beijing is reportedly in touch with local Chinese authorities to explore options for the safe repatriation of the stranded pilgrims. The Embassy is closely monitoring the situation and providing helpline services for immediate assistance.

Meanwhile, back in Nepal, curfew remains in place, and security forces continue to manage the unrest. The army confirmed the arrests of individuals involved in looting, arson, and violent activities during the protests.