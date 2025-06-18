UAE: 4-Day Workweek Reduces Burnout, Improves Performance, Employers Say

Four-day weekdays could actually lead to increased productivity , reduced burnout and better employee retention, according to a private company owner who has implemented it for the last five years. She called on more companies to offer flexibility to their workers.

“Five years on, we maintain the shorter working week for our whole company, as well as offering even greater flexibility,” said business owner Natasha Hatherall-Shawe.“We have continued because it works, and our business has not suffered. In fact, it has grown and flourished and had some of its best years in business. We have seen that a happy and balanced team clearly has a positive impact on business performance and success too.”

Her comments come as the Dubai Government Human Resources Department (DGHR) announced flexible working hours for government employees during the summer of 2025. Some employees will work eight hours during the week and take a three-day weekend while others will work seven hours through the week and have a half day on Friday.

Natasha, who runs Tish Tash Communications, added that if a client needed a meeting, event or shoot on Friday, the team would do it but she found that clients“respect our working pattern and support it".

Very beneficial

This is the second year that DGHR is bringing back the campaign offering flexible working hours during summer. The results from the pilot phase of the initiative showed enhanced productivity and improved work environments. Employees were also proven to be more satisfied and happy, reflecting 98 per cent on the measuring system, according to data analysing the initiative.

Mariam, an employee at a government entity, was one of those who benefited from the initiative last year.“It was very beneficial for me as my children were home from school too,” she said.“It gave me more time with them, and I was very happy when I heard that it was coming back for the second year. I hope the authorities will consider extending it outside summer too.”

Sharjah has been offering three-day weekends since 2022 and a study found that employees reported an 88 per cent increase in productivity and a 90 per cent rise in job satisfaction. The move also left happier customers, with a satisfaction rate of 94 per cent.

Mohammd Haseef, an employee at a Sharjah educational institute said that the three-day weekend had made him more efficient.“During the week, we have full days as we try to get through as much work as possible,” he said.“On Thursdays, I arrange my work in such a way that once I return on Monday, I can straight jump back into my work. So I am much more organised with my with my time.”

He added that the long weekend gave him a lot of time with his family.“I get to spend more quality time with my wife and three children,” he said.“I think it has given a better work-life balance and I think all companies should try it out.”

More flexibility, higher productivity

S.B., who works in one of the biggest telecommunications in the country, said that flexible working solutions have been a win-win for both employees and the company.

“I have been in the company for 15 years and prior to the pandemic, there was no option for flexibility or work from home,” said the Ras Al Khaimah resident.“In those days, if someone left the office, then it would be very hard to get a hold of them and even more difficult to get them to do urgent work. However, since the pandemic we have three days of work from the office and 1.5 days of work from home. This gives me a lot of flexibility.”

He said that during the days of flexible work, he only logs in after dropping his children to work.“I have the luxury of being able to log in a little later,” he said.“So, if an emergency occurs outside of the set work hours, I am happy to troubleshoot and fix it because I have the flexibility to do so. From both the company perspective and an employee's point of view, it is a win-win situation. People are more productive, and the company is getting work done seamlessly. I think all companies should give flexibility and longer weekends as it is beneficial to everyone involved.”