Israeli Attack Hits Imam Hussein University

2025-06-18 01:55:02
(MENAFN) On Wednesday, Israel executed an offensive targeting Imam Hussein University, situated in the capital of Iran, Tehran, as reported by a journalist.

This institution is associated with Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), a prominent branch of Iran's armed forces.

In the aftermath of the strike, plumes of smoke were seen billowing from the vicinity.

Tensions in the region have heightened significantly since Friday, following Israel’s aerial bombardment on several locations within Iran, which included military and nuclear-related infrastructure.

These actions prompted Tehran to carry out counterattacks.

Officials in Israel declared that at least 24 individuals have lost their lives, with hundreds more sustaining injuries due to the subsequent missile assaults by Iran.

In contrast, Iran has claimed that no fewer than 224 people have perished and over 1,000 others have been injured as a result of the Israeli offensive.

