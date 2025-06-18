403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Israeli Attack Hits Imam Hussein University
(MENAFN) On Wednesday, Israel executed an offensive targeting Imam Hussein University, situated in the capital of Iran, Tehran, as reported by a journalist.
This institution is associated with Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), a prominent branch of Iran's armed forces.
In the aftermath of the strike, plumes of smoke were seen billowing from the vicinity.
Tensions in the region have heightened significantly since Friday, following Israel’s aerial bombardment on several locations within Iran, which included military and nuclear-related infrastructure.
These actions prompted Tehran to carry out counterattacks.
Officials in Israel declared that at least 24 individuals have lost their lives, with hundreds more sustaining injuries due to the subsequent missile assaults by Iran.
In contrast, Iran has claimed that no fewer than 224 people have perished and over 1,000 others have been injured as a result of the Israeli offensive.
This institution is associated with Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), a prominent branch of Iran's armed forces.
In the aftermath of the strike, plumes of smoke were seen billowing from the vicinity.
Tensions in the region have heightened significantly since Friday, following Israel’s aerial bombardment on several locations within Iran, which included military and nuclear-related infrastructure.
These actions prompted Tehran to carry out counterattacks.
Officials in Israel declared that at least 24 individuals have lost their lives, with hundreds more sustaining injuries due to the subsequent missile assaults by Iran.
In contrast, Iran has claimed that no fewer than 224 people have perished and over 1,000 others have been injured as a result of the Israeli offensive.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Bitmex Launches June Jumpstart Trading Competition With A 3 BTC Prize Pool
- Aixuspeed Reports $500K In Token Commitments Within First 72 Hours Of Pre-Sale
- Jippi Unveils Interactive AR Bitcoin Learning Experience At Bitcoin 2025 In Las Vegas
- Zircuit Joins Binance Alpha: ZRC Airdrop & Trading Competition Go Live
- Avail Goes Full Stack To Capture $300Bn Global Blockchain Infra Market
- Nodit Launches Blockchain MCP To Bring Blockchain Context To Gpts And AI Tools
CommentsNo comment