Trump brands Tucker Carlson as ‘kooky’ due to Israel-Iran stance

U.S. President Donald Trump criticized conservative commentator Tucker Carlson on Monday, calling him “kooky” after Carlson questioned America’s unwavering support for Israel following its recent strikes on Iranian nuclear sites. Israel claimed the attacks, launched last Friday, were a preemptive measure to prevent Iran from developing nuclear weapons.Carlson, who has generally been supportive of Trump, voiced strong opposition to the Israeli offensive, accusing its backers of escalating violence unnecessarily. On his show, Carlson hosted guests who echoed his concerns and urged restraint, warning against deeper U.S. involvement in the region.“Someone explain to kooky Tucker Carlson that IRAN CAN NOT HAVE A NUCLEAR WEAPON!” Trump posted on his social media platform in response.Carlson, however, emphasized that the real conflict isn’t between supporters of Israel or Iran but rather between those who seek war and those who strive for peace. In an interview with economist Jeffrey Sachs, Carlson discussed Israel’s outsized influence on U.S. foreign policy. Sachs contended that Israel aims for regime change in Iran and noted that Tehran is the last remaining country on a U.S. government list—originally revealed by General Wesley Clark—of seven nations targeted for destabilization since the George W. Bush era.Sachs blamed the influence of the Israel lobby and deep state bureaucracy for driving America into long-standing conflicts under the pretense of national security, calling it a result of Washington’s arrogance.In a separate conversation with former Trump advisor Steve Bannon, Carlson warned that escalating tensions in the Middle East could fracture the MAGA coalition that helped propel Trump’s return to political prominence in 2024. Bannon echoed those concerns, saying Americans overwhelmingly oppose endless wars and that Trump must confront entrenched bureaucratic power to stay true to his platform.

