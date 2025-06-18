403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Trump Declares Khamenei's Location Known
(MENAFN) United States Leader Donald Trump on Tuesday issued a stern caution to Iran, revealing that Washington is fully aware of the location of Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.
Trump stated that Khamenei remains secure “for now,” but cautioned that “our patience is wearing thin.”
In a post on social media, Trump declared, “We know exactly where the so-called ‘Supreme Leader’ is hiding. He is an easy target, but is safe there – We are not going to take him out (kill!), at least not for now.”
He emphasized that the United States will not tolerate attacks on civilians or American troops, adding, “But we don’t want missiles shot at civilians, or American soldiers. Our patience is wearing thin. Thank you for your attention to this matter!”
Shortly after, Trump intensified his rhetoric with a separate message stating: “UNCONDITIONAL SURRENDER!”
These declarations followed Trump’s assertion that the United States has obtained “complete and total control” over Iranian airspace.
On Monday, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth confirmed that the United States had sent additional military resources to the Middle East.
He, along with other top officials in the Trump administration, described the move as “defensive,” despite growing speculation that American troops could potentially support Israel’s military operations.
A US defense official told a news agency that Hegseth ordered the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group to be stationed in the CENTCOM area of responsibility.
The deployment, according to the official, aims to reinforce “our defensive posture and safeguard American personnel.”
Trump stated that Khamenei remains secure “for now,” but cautioned that “our patience is wearing thin.”
In a post on social media, Trump declared, “We know exactly where the so-called ‘Supreme Leader’ is hiding. He is an easy target, but is safe there – We are not going to take him out (kill!), at least not for now.”
He emphasized that the United States will not tolerate attacks on civilians or American troops, adding, “But we don’t want missiles shot at civilians, or American soldiers. Our patience is wearing thin. Thank you for your attention to this matter!”
Shortly after, Trump intensified his rhetoric with a separate message stating: “UNCONDITIONAL SURRENDER!”
These declarations followed Trump’s assertion that the United States has obtained “complete and total control” over Iranian airspace.
On Monday, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth confirmed that the United States had sent additional military resources to the Middle East.
He, along with other top officials in the Trump administration, described the move as “defensive,” despite growing speculation that American troops could potentially support Israel’s military operations.
A US defense official told a news agency that Hegseth ordered the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group to be stationed in the CENTCOM area of responsibility.
The deployment, according to the official, aims to reinforce “our defensive posture and safeguard American personnel.”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Bitmex Launches June Jumpstart Trading Competition With A 3 BTC Prize Pool
- Aixuspeed Reports $500K In Token Commitments Within First 72 Hours Of Pre-Sale
- Jippi Unveils Interactive AR Bitcoin Learning Experience At Bitcoin 2025 In Las Vegas
- Zircuit Joins Binance Alpha: ZRC Airdrop & Trading Competition Go Live
- Avail Goes Full Stack To Capture $300Bn Global Blockchain Infra Market
- Nodit Launches Blockchain MCP To Bring Blockchain Context To Gpts And AI Tools
CommentsNo comment