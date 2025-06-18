Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Trump Declares Khamenei's Location Known

2025-06-18 01:43:46
(MENAFN) United States Leader Donald Trump on Tuesday issued a stern caution to Iran, revealing that Washington is fully aware of the location of Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

Trump stated that Khamenei remains secure “for now,” but cautioned that “our patience is wearing thin.”

In a post on social media, Trump declared, “We know exactly where the so-called ‘Supreme Leader’ is hiding. He is an easy target, but is safe there – We are not going to take him out (kill!), at least not for now.”

He emphasized that the United States will not tolerate attacks on civilians or American troops, adding, “But we don’t want missiles shot at civilians, or American soldiers. Our patience is wearing thin. Thank you for your attention to this matter!”

Shortly after, Trump intensified his rhetoric with a separate message stating: “UNCONDITIONAL SURRENDER!”

These declarations followed Trump’s assertion that the United States has obtained “complete and total control” over Iranian airspace.

On Monday, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth confirmed that the United States had sent additional military resources to the Middle East.

He, along with other top officials in the Trump administration, described the move as “defensive,” despite growing speculation that American troops could potentially support Israel’s military operations.

A US defense official told a news agency that Hegseth ordered the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group to be stationed in the CENTCOM area of responsibility.

The deployment, according to the official, aims to reinforce “our defensive posture and safeguard American personnel.”

