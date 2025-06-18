403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
New Israeli Strikes Pound Iranian Launch Sites
(MENAFN) Israeli fighter jets have carried out additional assaults on Iranian soil, military representative Efi Defrin announced on Tuesday.
Defrin stated that “60 aircraft are now attacking the area in Iran from which most of the missiles were launched at Israel, including 12 underground sites in Tehran.”
The spokesman further asserted that “Iranian regime forces have been pushed to the center of the country thanks to Israeli Air Force strikes."
He also alleged that “dozens of Air Force aircraft are continuously patrolling the skies over Isfahan, identifying threats in real time and attacking.”
Earlier in the day, thunderous and uninterrupted explosions echoed through western and central Tehran, according to an Iranian news agency.
Regional friction has intensified since Friday, when Israel executed synchronized air raids on numerous Iranian locations—including military installations and nuclear facilities—prompting Tehran to unleash retaliatory salvos.
Israeli officials say at least 24 people have been killed and hundreds wounded by Iranian missile fire since Friday.
Conversely, Iranian authorities contend that a minimum of 224 individuals have lost their lives and more than 1,000 have been injured during Israel’s continuing offensive.
Defrin stated that “60 aircraft are now attacking the area in Iran from which most of the missiles were launched at Israel, including 12 underground sites in Tehran.”
The spokesman further asserted that “Iranian regime forces have been pushed to the center of the country thanks to Israeli Air Force strikes."
He also alleged that “dozens of Air Force aircraft are continuously patrolling the skies over Isfahan, identifying threats in real time and attacking.”
Earlier in the day, thunderous and uninterrupted explosions echoed through western and central Tehran, according to an Iranian news agency.
Regional friction has intensified since Friday, when Israel executed synchronized air raids on numerous Iranian locations—including military installations and nuclear facilities—prompting Tehran to unleash retaliatory salvos.
Israeli officials say at least 24 people have been killed and hundreds wounded by Iranian missile fire since Friday.
Conversely, Iranian authorities contend that a minimum of 224 individuals have lost their lives and more than 1,000 have been injured during Israel’s continuing offensive.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Bitmex Launches June Jumpstart Trading Competition With A 3 BTC Prize Pool
- Aixuspeed Reports $500K In Token Commitments Within First 72 Hours Of Pre-Sale
- Jippi Unveils Interactive AR Bitcoin Learning Experience At Bitcoin 2025 In Las Vegas
- Zircuit Joins Binance Alpha: ZRC Airdrop & Trading Competition Go Live
- Avail Goes Full Stack To Capture $300Bn Global Blockchain Infra Market
- Nodit Launches Blockchain MCP To Bring Blockchain Context To Gpts And AI Tools
CommentsNo comment