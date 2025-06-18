Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Israel Hits Iran with Massive Fresh Airstrikes

2025-06-18 01:35:43
(MENAFN) In a dramatic escalation of hostilities, Israel has initiated a fresh wave of air assaults on Iranian territory, according to Israeli military spokesperson Efi Defrin on Tuesday.

“60 aircraft are now attacking the area in Iran from which most of the missiles were launched at Israel, including 12 underground sites in Tehran,” said Defrin, highlighting the scale of the operation. He further stated that “Iranian regime forces have been pushed to the center of the country thanks to Israeli Air Force strikes.”

Defrin also reported that Israeli warplanes remain actively engaged over Iranian airspace. “Dozens of Air Force aircraft are continuously patrolling the skies over Isfahan, identifying threats in real time and attacking,” he added.

According to an Iranian news agency, a series of powerful and uninterrupted explosions shook parts of western and central Tehran earlier in the day, indicating the ongoing intensity of the bombardment.

The situation marks a sharp intensification of regional conflict that erupted last Friday, when Israel carried out a coordinated offensive targeting numerous Iranian sites, including military and nuclear infrastructure. That attack triggered a swift and deadly retaliation from Tehran.

Israeli officials report that Iranian missile strikes have killed at least 24 people and left hundreds more injured since the retaliatory campaign began. In contrast, Iranian authorities claim that the Israeli assault has resulted in 224 deaths and over 1,000 wounded.

As both sides trade deadly firepower, the region teeters on the edge of a broader conflict, with global leaders calling for urgent de-escalation.

