Iran Strikes Israeli Air Bases in Continued Retaliation
(MENAFN) Iran launched a retaliatory assault on Tuesday, targeting Israeli air bases that it claims were “used in the regime's terror attacks on Iranian civilians and infrastructure,” according to a local broadcaster.
The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) announced that the campaign is far from over, stating that the military response will unfold in a “sustained, complex, multilayered and gradual fashion.”
The tit-for-tat attacks have significantly intensified regional hostilities since Friday, when Israel conducted a series of coordinated airstrikes on Iranian territory. The targets reportedly included military installations and nuclear-related sites, prompting an immediate military reply from Tehran.
The violence has exacted a heavy toll on both sides. Israeli officials report that Iranian missile strikes have left at least 24 dead and hundreds more injured. Meanwhile, Iran claims the Israeli offensive has killed no fewer than 224 people and wounded over 1,000.
