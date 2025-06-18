Richtech Robotics' Adam Serves 16,000 Drinks At Las Vegas Café

MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) Richtech Robotics surpasses 16,000 robot-served drinks served at Las Vegas location

June 17, 2025 by Sam Francis

Richtech Robotics , a Nevada-based provider of AI-powered service robotics, announced today that its cutting-edge robot, Adam, has officially served over 16,000 drinks at Clouffee & Tea in Town Square, Las Vegas.

Opened on February 9, 2025, Clouffee & Tea is the Company's flagship food and beverage concept, showcasing Adam's capabilities in a real-world retail setting.

The café features a diverse menu of milk teas, coffees, and desserts – all prepared and served with precision and consistency by Adam.

Powered by advanced AI and driven by Nvidia technology, Adam is designed to engage customers, suggest beverages based on preferences, and execute complex recipes with both speed and accuracy.

With two robotic arms operating in seamless coordination, Adam can deliver a high-quality experience that's both efficient and entertaining.

At the core of Adam's high-performance service is its proprietary vision-AI system, which monitors each cup in real time and precisely adjusts pour angle, flow rate, and timing to ensure milliliter-level accuracy with every drink.

This advanced, closed-loop“perception-to-action” control system not only enables Adam to deliver premium beverages – it also represents the foundation for a much broader vision.

Designed as a versatile robotic coworker, Adam is built to scale far beyond beverage service, with potential applications across retail, laboratories, and other commercial environments.

Matt Casella, president of Richtech Robotics, says:“Surpassing 16,000 drinks served is more than just a milestone – it's a compelling validation of Adam's real-world performance and commercial viability.

“Adam combines precision engineering with adaptive AI to deliver a faster, smarter, and more engaging customer experience.

“This kind of scalable, revenue-generating automation not only transforms service models in food and beverage – it also underscores the broader value proposition for our partners and investors as we expand Adam's applications across multiple industries.”

Richtech Robotics has deployed over 400 robotic solutions across a wide range of industries, including hospitality, retail, healthcare, manufacturing, and entertainment.

Its clients include industry leaders such as the Texas Rangers' Globe Life Field, Golden Corral, Hilton, Sodexo, Boyd Gaming, and many more.