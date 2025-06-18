Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kuwait Crude Oil Gain 67 Cents Tues. To USD 74.24 Pb - KPC


2025-06-18 01:04:19
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, June 18 (KUNA) -- Kuwait crude oil edged 67 cents higher during Tuesday's trading to reach USD 74.24 per barrel compared with USD 73.57 pb the day before, Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) said Wednesday.
Brent futures surged USD 3.22 to USD 76.45 pb and West Texas Intermediate rose USD 3.07 to USD 74.84 pb. (end)
