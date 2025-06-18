403
South Africa's Mamelodi Beats Ulsan 1-0, Inter Milan Held To Draw Against Monetrrey
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, June 18 (KUNA) -- South African Mamelodi Sundowns beat Ulsan of South Korea 1-0 in the FIFA Club World 2025, currently taking pace in the US, to clinch its first win of the African clup in the championship.
The match, held in Inter and Co Stadium, in Orlando, Florida, saw domination of Mamelodi of the game with Iqraam Rayners scoring the team's only goal in the 36th minute.
The second half did not witness any noticeable opportunities by both teams.
Mamelodi has three points to lead the group, which also included Borussia Dortmund of Germany and Fluminense of Brazil.
Meanwhile, Italy's Inter Milan was held to a 1-1 in its opener against Monterrey of Mexico, held at the Rose Bowl stadium in Pasadena, California.
Monetrrey's captain Sergio Ramos converted a corner kick into the net in the 25 minute to give his team the lead, but Inter Milan's captain Lautaro Martinez evened the scoresheet when he scored the equalizer in the 42 minute. (end)
