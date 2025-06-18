Katara Launches Summer Art Workshops, Space Shows For Children

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Cultural Village Foundation (Katara) launched a variety of summer art workshops for children and young adults, along with a series of educational shows at the Al Thuraya Planetarium. This year's workshops are part of its ongoing efforts to enhance the cultural scene and develop children's aesthetic sense.

The Foundation indicated in a statement that these workshops, which include pottery making, mask painting, coloring, and cartoon character design, will be held at its art studios in Building 19 over the course of July and August.

The workshops will be supervised by a host of Qatari and resident artists and specialist trainers, ensuring the delivery of content that combines aesthetic value with an innovative educational approach.

In this context, Head of the Art Exhibitions Department at Katara Hayya Al Mohannadi highlighted the Foundation's commitment to making the summer vacation an opportunity to hone young talents and provide children with a creative space that enhances self-confidence and artistic expression.

She emphasized that these workshops are not merely for entertainment, but rather an extension of the Foundation's mission to spread culture, develop aesthetic taste among the generation, and stimulate their imagination and self-confidence.

Al Mohannadi said that Katara believes that children are not necessarily born as artists, but are naturally creative by nature, requiring only the appropriate space and support to thrive, noting that the workshops are designed to enable children to express their ideas and dreams using simple yet profoundly impactful artistic tools.

Each year, there is a noticeable increase in participation from families, which has led to a diversification of the workshops and an expansion of the target age groups to include children and adolescents of various ages.

In parallel with the workshops, the Al Thuraya Planetarium at Katara presents a range of astronomical shows for children in 3D technology, every Monday and Wednesday of each week. The shows use an attractive visual style and 3D display techniques. The films include: "The Astronaut", "Space Oases", "From Earth to the Universe", "Traveling With Light", "The Zula Patrol", "Phantom of the Universe", "Polaris", "The Stars", "8 Scoops of Milky Way", and "The Universe".

The aim is to stimulate children's imagination and expand their scientific knowledge in a fun and simple way, making it an integrated experience that combines art and space in one place.