403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Kuwait, Austria Sign DTAA Agreement
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) VIENNA, June 17 (KUNA) -- Kuwait and Austria on Tuesday signed a protocol to amend the Double Taxation Avoidance Agreement (DTAA) to avoid instances of tax evasion.
Kuwait's Ambassador to Austria Talal Al-Fassam and on behalf of Austria the State Secretary at the Ministry of Finance Barba Ebinger-Miedl both signed the agreement.
In a statement to KUNA Ambassador Al-Fassam said that this protocol aims to enhance financial transparency through the effective exchange of tax information, and "it represents a milestone in the path of financial and economic cooperation between the two friendly countries."
He also emphasized that this step comes within the framework of both countries' efforts to develop their tax systems in line with international standards.
The agreement reflects both sides' commitment to facilitating the flow of capital, stimulating investment, and providing legal protection for investors, thus strengthening economic trade relations between both countries, added Al-Fassam.
The signing ceremony was attended by Suhail Al-Zanki, monitor of international agreements at the Ministry of Finance, and Ali Behbehani, Diplomatic Attache at the Embassy of Kuwait in Austria. (end)
amq
Kuwait's Ambassador to Austria Talal Al-Fassam and on behalf of Austria the State Secretary at the Ministry of Finance Barba Ebinger-Miedl both signed the agreement.
In a statement to KUNA Ambassador Al-Fassam said that this protocol aims to enhance financial transparency through the effective exchange of tax information, and "it represents a milestone in the path of financial and economic cooperation between the two friendly countries."
He also emphasized that this step comes within the framework of both countries' efforts to develop their tax systems in line with international standards.
The agreement reflects both sides' commitment to facilitating the flow of capital, stimulating investment, and providing legal protection for investors, thus strengthening economic trade relations between both countries, added Al-Fassam.
The signing ceremony was attended by Suhail Al-Zanki, monitor of international agreements at the Ministry of Finance, and Ali Behbehani, Diplomatic Attache at the Embassy of Kuwait in Austria. (end)
amq
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Bitmex Launches June Jumpstart Trading Competition With A 3 BTC Prize Pool
- Aixuspeed Reports $500K In Token Commitments Within First 72 Hours Of Pre-Sale
- Jippi Unveils Interactive AR Bitcoin Learning Experience At Bitcoin 2025 In Las Vegas
- Zircuit Joins Binance Alpha: ZRC Airdrop & Trading Competition Go Live
- Avail Goes Full Stack To Capture $300Bn Global Blockchain Infra Market
- Nodit Launches Blockchain MCP To Bring Blockchain Context To Gpts And AI Tools
CommentsNo comment