Kuwait, Austria Sign DTAA Agreement

2025-06-18 12:22:48
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) VIENNA, June 17 (KUNA) -- Kuwait and Austria on Tuesday signed a protocol to amend the Double Taxation Avoidance Agreement (DTAA) to avoid instances of tax evasion.
Kuwait's Ambassador to Austria Talal Al-Fassam and on behalf of Austria the State Secretary at the Ministry of Finance Barba Ebinger-Miedl both signed the agreement.
In a statement to KUNA Ambassador Al-Fassam said that this protocol aims to enhance financial transparency through the effective exchange of tax information, and "it represents a milestone in the path of financial and economic cooperation between the two friendly countries."
He also emphasized that this step comes within the framework of both countries' efforts to develop their tax systems in line with international standards.
The agreement reflects both sides' commitment to facilitating the flow of capital, stimulating investment, and providing legal protection for investors, thus strengthening economic trade relations between both countries, added Al-Fassam.
The signing ceremony was attended by Suhail Al-Zanki, monitor of international agreements at the Ministry of Finance, and Ali Behbehani, Diplomatic Attache at the Embassy of Kuwait in Austria. (end)
