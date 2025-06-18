403
Kuwait FM To KUNA: Plan Prepared To Evacuate Kuwaiti Citizens From Iran
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, June 17 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Abdullah Ali Al-Yahya announced on Tuesday that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has prepared a comprehensive emergency plan to evacuate Kuwaiti citizens currently in the Islamic Republic of Iran, in light of the rapidly evolving developments in the region.
Al-Yahya confirmed to KUNA that the ministry, under the directives of the political leadership, is closely monitoring the situation of Kuwaiti citizens in Iran around the clock through the Kuwaiti Embassy in Tehran.
He noted that communication with them is ongoing to ensure their safety and to provide them with necessary guidance.
Al-Yahya called on all citizens to adhere to the embassy's instructions and to register in the "Traveler Emergency" service, stressing that the security and safety of Kuwaiti citizens abroad is a top priority in the country's foreign policy. (end)
