Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Kuwait FM To KUNA: Plan Prepared To Evacuate Kuwaiti Citizens From Iran


2025-06-18 12:22:48
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, June 17 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Abdullah Ali Al-Yahya announced on Tuesday that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has prepared a comprehensive emergency plan to evacuate Kuwaiti citizens currently in the Islamic Republic of Iran, in light of the rapidly evolving developments in the region.
Al-Yahya confirmed to KUNA that the ministry, under the directives of the political leadership, is closely monitoring the situation of Kuwaiti citizens in Iran around the clock through the Kuwaiti Embassy in Tehran.
He noted that communication with them is ongoing to ensure their safety and to provide them with necessary guidance.
Al-Yahya called on all citizens to adhere to the embassy's instructions and to register in the "Traveler Emergency" service, stressing that the security and safety of Kuwaiti citizens abroad is a top priority in the country's foreign policy. (end)
nma


MENAFN18062025000071011013ID1109687702

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search