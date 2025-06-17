Ascension Saint Thomas And Tennessee Oncology Launch Cancer Fund To Support Patients Facing Barriers To Cancer Care

NASHVILLE, Tenn., June 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ascension Saint Thomas and Tennessee Oncology have partnered for decades to deliver exceptional cancer care. Together, they have expanded clinical programs, introduced innovative therapies and increased access across the region. Now, they are strengthening that collaboration with the launch of the Tennessee Oncology - Ascension Saint Thomas Cancer Fund, a new philanthropic initiative that supports cancer patients facing significant non-medical barriers to care. The fund provides critical assistance to help patients focus on healing rather than financial hardship or logistical challenges during treatment.

The Tennessee Oncology - Ascension Saint Thomas Cancer Fund is the next chapter in a trusted relationship between Ascension Saint Thomas and Tennessee Oncology, rooted in decades of shared excellence and innovation in cancer care. Together, both organizations have built a legacy of expanding access, improving outcomes, and delivering compassionate, patient-centered treatment across Middle Tennessee.

"It's a privilege to care for cancer patients. This fund with Tennessee Oncology will drive momentum for the future of cancer care in our community." said Fahad Tahir, president and CEO for Ascension Saint Thomas. "Together, we combine the clinical expertise, integrated technologies and social support to provide world class cancer treatment with the warmth and empathy of a culture of healing."

The Tennessee Oncology - Ascension Saint Thomas Cancer Fund will be available to eligible patients of Tennessee Oncology and Ascension Saint Thomas. The fund's resources aim to improve the overall care experience for patients and their families in line with the charitable mission of Ascension Saint Thomas. Application and qualification details will be communicated directly to patients through their care teams.

The fund was launched thanks to a generous donor. Contributions will support adult patients undergoing cancer treatment and can be used for a range of non-medical needs, including:



Transportation assistance to and from medical appointments

Educational materials and resources for patients and families

Access to cancer wellness classes for all patients receiving oncology care Essential living expenses, such as housing and utility support

"We are proud of the dedicated financial navigators and comprehensive support programs at Tennessee Oncology that ensure every patient receives high-quality, compassionate cancer care-regardless of their ability to pay," said Natalie Dickson, MD, President and CEO, Tennessee Oncology. "It has long been Tennessee Oncology's commitment to work closely with patients facing financial hardship, and launching this fund with Ascension Saint Thomas will further reduce the barriers many Tennesseans face so they can fully engage in their care and healing."

Ascension Saint Thomas and Tennessee Oncology invite the community to join this mission. Donations to the Tennessee Oncology - Ascension Saint Thomas Cancer Fund can be made at the Ascension Saint Thomas Foundation site . Together, we are redefining what it means to deliver cancer care ensuring every patient has the resources, support, and dignity they deserve throughout their treatment journey.

About Ascension Saint Thomas

Ascension Saint Thomas is a leading health care system with a 125-year history of providing care to the community, and is the only faith-based, non profit health system in Middle Tennessee. Today, the health system offers a highly comprehensive system of care, with more than 320 sites of care that cover a 45-county area in Tennessee consisting of 18 hospitals and a network of affiliated joint ventures, medical practices, clinics and specialty facilities. Across the state, Ascension Saint Thomas and its partner organizations employ more than 13,000 dedicated associates who care for millions of patients each year. Ascension Saint Thomas is part of Ascension, one of the nation's largest faith-based healthcare organizations committed to delivering compassionate, personalized care to all, with special attention to persons living in poverty and those most vulnerable. Ascension includes approximately 134,000 associates, 35,000 affiliated providers and 140 hospitals, serving communities in 19 states and the District of Columbia. Visit .

About Tennessee Oncology:

Tennessee Oncology, which treats nearly half the patients in Tennessee, is home to one of the leading clinical trial networks in the country. Established 1976 in Nashville, Tennessee Oncology's mission remains unchanged: To provide access to high-quality cancer care and the expertise of clinical research for all patients, at convenient locations within their community and close to their home. Our growing network of physicians and locations is based on this mission. For more information, visit .

SOURCE Tennessee Oncology

