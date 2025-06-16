Magma Silver Announces Trading On OTCQB
"Admission to the OTCQB market is in line with Magma's strategy to access international institutional and retail investors," said Stephen Barley, Chairman and CEO of Magma. "This will provide us with a trading platform that can significantly enhance liquidity for our shareholders and extend investor awareness of Magma internationally."
To be eligible to trade on the OTCQB Venture Market, companies must be current in their financial reporting, pass a minimum bid price test, and undergo an annual company verification and management certification process. The OTCQB Venture quality standards provide a strong baseline of transparency, as well as the technology and regulation to improve the information and trading experience for investors.
Magma will continue to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under its existing symbol "MGMA" and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "BC21" under WKN "A411ED".
About Magma Silver Corp.
Magma Silver Corp. is a natural resource company with a focus on the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal mining exploration projects. The Company's primary focus is on exploring and developing the advanced Niñobamba silver gold project in the mining supportive country of Peru.
For further information, please contact Magma Silver Corp.:
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Trillion Digital Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Deepening Institutional-Grade Stablecoin Liquidity
- BTSE Announces Bitcoin Pizza Day Campaign Milestones
- Zircuit Joins Binance Alpha: ZRC Airdrop & Trading Competition Go Live
- Nodit Launches Blockchain MCP To Bring Blockchain Context To Gpts And AI Tools
- B2BROKER Welcomes Former Salesforce And Linkedin Executive Moustapha Abdel Sater As Chief Commercial Officer
- Peymo Debuts All-In-One World's First AI Powered Digital Banking Platform
CommentsNo comment