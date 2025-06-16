403
Hakan Fidan Joins SEECP Summit
(MENAFN) Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan is scheduled to participate in the summit of the Heads of State and Government of the South-East European Cooperation Process (SEECP), which will take place on Monday in Albania.
According to diplomatic sources from Türkiye, Fidan will act on behalf of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan during the gathering.
This summit, which is being held under the Albanian Presidency, carries the theme "Promoting Stability and Prosperity through Regional Cooperation and EU Integration."
It will welcome presidents, prime ministers, and foreign ministers from the 13 member nations of the SEECP, along with delegates from the European Union.
The summit is set to issue a declaration emphasizing the significance of collaboration within the region and local leadership in fostering lasting growth, safety, peace, and overall well-being.
Additionally, the declaration is anticipated to mention Türkiye’s initiatives aimed at resolving the Russia-Ukraine conflict and to express appreciation for Ankara’s involvement.
As part of the declaration, Fidan is also expected to stress that Türkiye views itself as an integral element of the Balkans, and that preserving security and harmony in the area remains a central tenet of Ankara’s external affairs strategy.
