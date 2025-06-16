¡Buenos Días, USA!AIRE Radio Networks Announces The Syndication Of El Show De Raúl Brindis

¡Buenos Días, USA!AIRE Radio Networks Announces The Syndication Of El Show De Raúl Brindis
As a part of the AIRE Radio Networks portfolio, affiliates have a unique opportunity to bring a proven, high-performance show to their local communities along with the Brindis legacy of trust as well as AIRE's other diverse network offerings.
El Show de Raúl Brindis has set the standard for a hit Spanish-language morning radio-and now, with national syndication through AIRE, Brindis' voice is ready to connect and inspire U.S. Hispanics from across the nation.
To learn more about sponsorship and syndication opportunities, please contact:
Elisa Torres, Chief Network Officer, Executive Vice President:
[email protected]
About Raúl Brindis
Raúl Brindis is one of the most recognized and respected personalities in Spanish-language radio. His long-running morning show blends laughter, music, and slice-of-life anecdotes, creating an authentic and impactful connection with millions of listeners. Beyond the airwaves, Brindis is an avowed philanthropist and community advocate.
About Spanish Broadcasting System (SBS)
A leading provider of multimedia content to the nation's Hispanic population, SBS operates a portfolio of top-performing radio stations in the nation's major markets, including New York, Los Angeles, Miami, Chicago, Houston, San Francisco, Orlando, Tampa and Puerto Rico. SBS also operates AIRE Radio Networks, a national platform of over 290 affiliated stations reaching 95% of the U.S. Hispanic audience. Beyond radio, SBS owns and operates MegaTV, produces live concerts and events, and powers the popular LaMusica and HitzMaker mobile apps, furthering its commitment to delivering high-quality entertainment across multiple platforms. Founded in 1983, SBS has become a leader in the creation and distribution of content relevant to today's growing Latino audience.
