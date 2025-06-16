Gov't Launches Major Cancer Care Insurance Program For 4.1 Million Citizens

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, June 16 (Petra) -- The government Monday announced a landmark agreement to provide comprehensive cancer treatment insurance for 4.1 million Jordanians through the King Hussein Cancer Center (KHCC), effective January 1, 2026.The new "Ra'aya" (Care) program, valued at JD 132.5 million, marks a significant step towards universal health coverage in the Kingdom.Prime Minister Jafar Hassan and Her Royal Highness Princess Ghida Talal, Chairperson of the Board of Trustees of the King Hussein Cancer Foundation and Center, presided over the signing of the agreement between the government and the KHCF/KHCC.Prime Minister Hassan emphasized that this agreement represents a "fundamental and advanced step" towards comprehensive health coverage for citizens, with potential for future expansion to broader segments of the population.He highlighted the KHCC's crucial role in cancer treatment and affirmed the government's commitment to supporting its efforts and expanding efficient, effective, and equitable healthcare services.Princess Ghida Talal hailed the agreement as the culmination of over 20 years of dedicated effort to secure cancer care for patients. She expressed gratitude to the government for this "major achievement," which will benefit over 4 million Jordanians and offer patients a fair chance at recovery.She also underscored the agreement's importance as a comprehensive and sustainable solution for cancer patients across the Kingdom, reiterating the Foundation and Center's commitment to delivering top-tier holistic care, expanding services, standardizing protocols, and collaborating with oncology departments in Ministry of Health hospitals.Program Details and BeneficiariesThe "Ra'aya" program will cover specific high-priority groups:- Individuals aged 60 and above: Identified as the most susceptible age group to cancer based on specialized studies.- All Jordanian children aged 19 and under: Ensuring comprehensive care for the youngest patients.- All beneficiaries of the National Aid Fund: Regardless of age, ensuring support for vulnerable populations.Of the program's total cost of JD 132.5 million, the government will cover approximately JD 124 million, with the King Hussein Cancer Foundation contributing the remaining JD 8.5 million.The program signifies a crucial shift from the current system of requesting medical exemptions to a "sustainable, more comprehensive, and effective insurance model." Beneficiaries will receive an electronic insurance card via the "Sanad" application.Coverage for Other Categories- Militarily or Civilly Insured (outside covered age groups): These individuals remain insured through their respective institutions and can be referred to KHCC via established medical protocols and within allocated budget provisions.- Uninsured Cancer Patients (ages 20-60): The government will cover their treatment in public sector hospitals. Cases where treatment is unavailable in these hospitals can be referred to KHCC through Ministry of Health allocations and medical exemption funds.- Patients Currently Undergoing Treatment at KHCC: No changes will apply to patients officially referred and undergoing treatment prior to January 1, 2026. The government will continue to bear their treatment costs until full recovery, estimated at approximately JD 200 million.The government's total expenditure for cancer treatment this year, including current agreements with KHCC, amounts to nearly half a billion Jordanian Dinars. This includes JD 130 million in arrears from previous governments that remain unpaid.This initiative aligns with the government's economic modernization goals, aiming to elevate the quality of life for citizens and provide efficient healthcare services.The signing ceremony was attended by Minister of State for Economic Affairs Mohannad Shehadeh, Acting Minister of Interior and Minister of Health Mazen Al-Faraya, Minister of State for Legal Affairs Fayyad Al-Qudah, and several members of the King Hussein Cancer Foundation's Board of Trustees.