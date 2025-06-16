Qatar Society Of Engineers Supports National Talent
Doha, Qatar: Board Member of the Qatar Society of Engineers, Eng Saud Al-Dulaimi has shed light on the society's ongoing efforts to support the development of Qatar's engineering sector and empower national talent to meet the evolving needs of the labour market.
Speaking to Qatar TV recently, Al-Dulaimi emphasised that the Qatari Society of Engineers operates as a volunteer-based organisation made up of professionals who are passionate about advancing engineering in Qatar.
“We engineers dedicate time and effort to this voluntary work to raise awareness about engineering and encourage others to pursue it as a career,” he said.
The society has established strategic partnerships with key national institutions such as Qatar University and the Ministry of Education and Higher Education to understand market demand and guide future engineers. One of the society's initiatives includes organising school visits, with the approval of the Ministry of Education to introduce students early on to the field of engineering and the opportunities it offers.
He explained how the labour market's needs have evolved.“Today, there is a growing demand for mechanical and electrical engineers."
