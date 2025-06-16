Electronic Computer-Aided Design Company Radar Report 2025: Large Firms Dominate, While Midsized And Small Companies Vie For Strategic Positions Amidst Fierce Competition
Dublin, June 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Electronic Computer-Aided Design, 2025: Frost RadarT" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Frost Radar on electronic computer-aided design (ECAD) offers a competitive benchmark analysis derived from the CAD Growth Opportunities report. It ranks nine companies on their growth potential and ability to innovate.
Product design has become more complex in recent years, and manufacturing companies are demanding new tools and solutions to lead innovation in their respective verticals. Vendors have adapted their solutions in response to the need to integrate the mechanical and electronic design disciplines.
The market is poised to exhibit strong growth in the next several years, in a landscape in which a few very large companies control the majority of the market, a group of midsized companies continue to seize market opportunities, and a universe of small companies try to distinguish themselves to fortify their positions. This sets the stage for strong competition in the future, featuring acquisitions and proactive, global growth strategies.
The publisher analyzes numerous companies in an industry. Those selected for further analysis based on their leadership or other distinctions are benchmarked across 10 Growth and Innovation criteria to reveal their position on the Frost Radar. The publication presents competitive profiles of each company on the Frost Radar considering their strengths and the opportunities that best fit those strengths.
Companies to Action
- Altium Autodesk Cadence Design Systems DipTrace KiCad Labcenter Siemens Synopsys Zuken
Next Steps: Leveraging the Frost Radar to Empower Key Stakeholders
- Significance of Being on the Frost Radar CEO's Growth Team Investors Customers Board of Directors Next Steps
