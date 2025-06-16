Escalation Intensifies As Iran Deploys 'Haj Qassem' Missile, Drone Salvo

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

Iran launched a coordinated attack using ballistic missiles and combat drones against Israel, marking a significant intensification of hostilities and signalling a tactical shift in its military posture.

A new guided ballistic missile-named 'Haj Qassem' after the late Major‐General Qasem Soleimani-was deployed alongside swarms of drones, striking central Israel including Tel Aviv and Haifa. Iranian state media described the operation as a hybrid assault, showcasing advanced navigation capabilities designed to penetrate Israel's missile-defence systems. Israel reports at least 14 fatalities and dozens injured in these strikes.

The missile barrage coincides with what appears to be synchronized drone strikes. Iranian state outlets framed it as“Operation Honest Promise 3”, consistent with Iran's pattern of assigning names to military campaigns. Analysts suggest that combining missiles with UAVs adds a disruptive layer intended to overwhelm defensive systems such as Iron Dome.

Israel responded swiftly, launching air raids on Iranian soil, including Tehran's defence ministry headquarters and oil infrastructure north-west of the capital. Reports indicate significant civilian casualty figures, with estimates of over 400 killed in Iran-among them senior intelligence officials and nuclear scientists-and widespread damage to military and energy facilities.

Tensions have sharply escalated since 13 June, when Israel struck more than 100 Iranian nuclear and missile targets-including the Natanz enrichment site-and Iran retaliated with over 150 missiles and 100 drones. Iran's unleashing of the Haj Qassem missile, equipped with precision guidance and capable of defeating advanced defence systems such as THAAD, points to a deliberate attempt by Tehran to recalibrate its deterrent and projection strategy.

Military experts highlight that this marks Iran's first operational use of the missile. Its nomenclature invokes Soleimani, reinforcing a hardline posture and signalling that Iran's strike capabilities now carry symbolic weight. The combination of drones and guided missiles indicates a doctrinal evolution, embracing multi-layered saturation tactics to neutralise high-value targets and degrade air-defence shields.

Amid soaring civilian casualties and escalating strikes, diplomatic channels appear stifled. The EU has convened emergency ministerial talks; several Gulf states, Turkey, Russia, and Cyprus have proposed mediation. Meanwhile, U.S. President Trump has refrained from direct involvement but backed Israel's defensive actions, vetoing an Israeli move to target Iran's supreme leadership.

Analysts caution the conflict may spiral, especially if Iran follows through on threats to close the Strait of Hormuz or activate proxy networks. Israel has warned of prolonged operations intended to degrade Iran's nuclear and missile programmes, not regime change. Public sentiment in Israel reveals a fraying consensus: support for striking Iran remains, but trust in the government's capacity to ensure civilian safety has weakened.

Behind the scenes, emerging hybrid warfare techniques suggest wider implications. Intelligence reports indicate Israeli special forces and Mossad operatives executed a covert sabotage campaign inside Iran ahead of the air raids, targeting air-defence infrastructure and missile systems with drones-marking a blended human–machine offensive that preceded aerial strikes. This mirrors precedents such as Ukraine's deep-drone tactics in Russia and signals a shift towards low-cost yet potent asymmetrical operations.

The Haj Qassem missile's debut signifies Iran's response to degradation of its assets and its intent to shore up deterrence. While the overall casualty count remains uncertain, both nations appear prepared to sustain pressure, raising regional and global stakes. The emergence of precision drone-satellite operations, alongside strategic missile deployment, underscores a stark evolution in the confrontation, pushing the conflict into a perilous new phase.

