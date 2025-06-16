Arjun Kapoor Shares What It Takes To Keep The Algorithm Happy
Sharing his stylish snapshots, the actor joked about the efforts needed to stay visible online, saying it's all part of“keeping the algorithm happy.” Taking to Instagram, the 'Singham Again' actor shared a video montage featuring various photos that capture his different moods. Dressed in a sharp blue suit and black sunglasses, he is seen sitting on a couch, striking a series of stylish poses for the camera.
Alongside the post, Arjun wrote,“All this is necessary to keep the algorithm happy.” The 'Gunday' actor also added Sanju Rathod, G-SPXRK's trendy music 'Shaky' as the background score, giving the video a vibrant and edgy vibe that matched his shifting moods and stylish poses.
Yesterday, the 'Ishaqzaade' actor marked Father's Day by sharing a heartfelt tribute to his father, filmmaker Boney Kapoor, on social media. In his post, Arjun Kapoor reflected on his father's enduring presence and the strength he brings to those around him. He described Boney Kapoor as a pillar of strength and admired his quiet yet unwavering support for others-a quality he holds in the highest regard.
He acknowledged how his father has always stood by people, positively impacting their lives through his steady and selfless nature. Arjun also tagged his siblings-Anshula Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, and Khushi Kapoor-making it a warm family moment of gratitude and love.
The 39-year-old actor wrote,“@boney Happy Father's Day Dad U have always been there for everyone made their lives better and that's a quality I will always admire about you...stay happy and stay healthy stay the way you are!!! Love you.”
On the work front, Arjun was last seen in Rohit Shetty's cop drama "Singham Again,” where he played the role of Danger Lanka in the film. The movie also starred Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Tiger Shroff, and Kareena Kapoor.
