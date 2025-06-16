403
Russia Targets Ukrainian Oil Refinery in Overnight Strike
(MENAFN) On Sunday, Russia announced it carried out a coordinated strike overnight targeting an oil refinery in Ukraine’s central Poltava region.
The Russian Defense Ministry reported that a combination of precision-guided air and naval weapons were employed to hit the refinery located in Kremenchuk, a major industrial hub.
This facility reportedly supplied fuel to Ukrainian forces operating in the Donbas region of eastern Ukraine, where fierce battles persist.
Volodymyr Kohut, the acting governor of Poltava, verified the multi-pronged attack in his region during the night, revealing that energy and agricultural infrastructure in Kremenchuk and surrounding areas suffered damage.
“A private residential building, a car, and a power line were also damaged. As a result of direct hits and falling debris, fires broke out, which were localized by State Emergency Service units,” Kohut wrote on Telegram, stressing that no casualties were reported.
Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry responded strongly on X, stating, “Russia cannot be stopped with words alone. It only understands the language of force. Today, the world must impose the strongest possible sanctions to force Russia into peace, as well as strengthen Ukraine’s defense capabilities to protect our people.”
Meanwhile, Ukraine’s Air Force revealed it intercepted 111 out of 183 drones launched by Russia in the overnight offensive, with the primary focus of the attack being the Kremenchuk area.
By 9 am local time (0600 GMT), Ukrainian air defenses also claimed to have shot down eight missiles, including two Kh-47M2 Kinzhal ballistic missiles of various types. Russian officials have not yet responded to these assertions.
