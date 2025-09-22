Iran Set to Resume Nuclear Discussions with E3 Next Week
(MENAFN) Iran is set to engage in pivotal nuclear discussions with France, Britain, and Germany—collectively known as the E3—in New York early next week, according a semi-official news agency on Sunday.
The high-stakes negotiations are slated for Monday or Tuesday at the foreign ministerial level, with European Union foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas also expected to participate, an informed source told the news agency.
Leading the Iranian delegation, Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi departed Tehran on Sunday for New York to attend the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA). The Iranian foreign ministry stated that Araghchi will also hold meetings with various international counterparts to discuss bilateral, regional, and global concerns on the UNGA sidelines.
This latest round of talks follows a significant setback last Friday when the UN Security Council failed to approve a resolution extending sanctions relief for Iran under the 2015 nuclear agreement, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).
Last month, the E3 invoked the JCPOA's "snapback" mechanism, which permits the reinstatement of UN sanctions within 30 days if Iran is deemed non-compliant with the deal. These sanctions are anticipated to be reimposed later this month.
In response, Iran’s Supreme National Security Council declared on Saturday that Tehran will "effectively" suspend cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency, following the Security Council’s vote.
The JCPOA has faced ongoing pressure since the United States' unilateral withdrawal in 2018, which led Iran to incrementally scale back its adherence. Since September of last year, Tehran and the E3 have conducted multiple negotiation rounds primarily addressing Iran’s nuclear program and sanction relief.
The high-stakes negotiations are slated for Monday or Tuesday at the foreign ministerial level, with European Union foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas also expected to participate, an informed source told the news agency.
Leading the Iranian delegation, Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi departed Tehran on Sunday for New York to attend the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA). The Iranian foreign ministry stated that Araghchi will also hold meetings with various international counterparts to discuss bilateral, regional, and global concerns on the UNGA sidelines.
This latest round of talks follows a significant setback last Friday when the UN Security Council failed to approve a resolution extending sanctions relief for Iran under the 2015 nuclear agreement, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).
Last month, the E3 invoked the JCPOA's "snapback" mechanism, which permits the reinstatement of UN sanctions within 30 days if Iran is deemed non-compliant with the deal. These sanctions are anticipated to be reimposed later this month.
In response, Iran’s Supreme National Security Council declared on Saturday that Tehran will "effectively" suspend cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency, following the Security Council’s vote.
The JCPOA has faced ongoing pressure since the United States' unilateral withdrawal in 2018, which led Iran to incrementally scale back its adherence. Since September of last year, Tehran and the E3 have conducted multiple negotiation rounds primarily addressing Iran’s nuclear program and sanction relief.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Jpmorgan Product Head Joins GSR Trading MD To Build Institutional Staking Markets
- Kintsu Launches Shype On Hyperliquid
- R0AR Launches Buyback Vault: Bringing 1R0R To R0AR Chain Unlocks New Incentives
- Excellion Finance Scales Market-Neutral Defi Strategies With Fordefi's MPC Wallet
- Ethereum-Based Meme Project Pepeto ($PEPETO) Surges Past $6.5M In Presale
- Falcon Finance Unveils $FF Governance Token In Updated Whitepaper
CommentsNo comment