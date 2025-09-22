'When India Speaks, Entire World Listens': Rajnath Singh In Morocco

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Sunday (local time) that India's stature before the international community has significantly risen, as he interacted with members of the Indian diaspora in Morocco during his two-day official visit to the country. "I am delighted to note that you can sense the rise in stature of India before the international community...Earlier, when India spoke on an international forum, it wasn't taken as seriously as it should have been. Today, when India speaks on an international forum, the entire world takes note of it and listens...This wasn't the situation earlier. Despite all geopolitical and global challenges, India is one of the fastest-growing major economies," Singh said during an interaction with the Indian diaspora in Morocco. During his address, Singh also drew attention to India's rapid transformation into a hub for startups and innovation.

"...India is becoming a global hub of startups and innovations. There were 500 startups in India in 2014, and it has risen to 1.60 lakh now. From 18 in 2014, the number of Unicorns in India has risen to 118 today," he said further spoke about the government's commitment to empowering women through legislative measures. "We have introduced Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam. If you want to return from Morocco to India and contest elections, you are entitled to a 33% reservation in the Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha, and Vidhan Sabha...The number of seats has been increased in Parliament," Singh told the gathering.

The Defence Minister is also scheduled to hold discussions with his counterpart Abdeltif Loudiyi, which will further strengthen bilateral ties in defence and strategic cooperation. India and Morocco are expected to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Cooperation in the field of Defence Singh arrived in Morocco on Sunday for a two-day official visit, marking the first-ever trip by an Indian Defence Minister to the country.

Singh landed at Casablanca Mohammed V International Airport, where he was received by the Head Wali of the Military Command of Casablanca and the Indian Ambassador to Morocco, Sanjay Rana of the Indian community, including the President of the Indian Association, also turned out in large numbers to extend a warm welcome to the minister.

