Britain, Australia, Canada, And Portugal Recognize Palestine, Drawing Israeli Fury

Britain, Australia, Canada, and Portugal have formally recognized the State of Palestine, a move that drew strong condemnation from Israel but was hailed by Palestinian leaders as a breakthrough for peace.

The announcement came on Sunday, September 21, just days before the United Nations General Assembly convenes in New York. Diplomats said the coordinated decision was aimed at reviving momentum for a two-state solution at a time of deepening tensions in the Middle East.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu lashed out at the recognition, insisting that a Palestinian state would“never be realized” and pledging to intensify Jewish settlement construction in the occupied West Bank. His remarks underscored Israel's determination to resist mounting international pressure.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer called the step a bid to“keep alive the hope of peace,” while leaders of Australia and Portugal echoed that a two-state solution remained the only credible path to long-term stability.

Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas described the recognition as a“critical and necessary step” toward securing a just and lasting peace. He said the decision reaffirmed international solidarity with the Palestinian cause.

According to UN figures, 145 of the 193 member states now recognize Palestine as a sovereign state. The latest move is seen as further isolating Israel diplomatically while heightening calls for renewed peace talks.

The coordinated recognition underscores widening divisions between Israel and much of the international community. Whether this symbolic step translates into substantive negotiations will depend on the readiness of both sides, and the role of global powers, to re-engage in dialogue.

ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print Telegram