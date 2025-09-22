Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
5 Injured After 2 Vehicles Collide Near Zojila Pass

2025-09-22 02:03:39
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer)
Representational Photo

Srinagar- At least five persons were injured after a vehicle they were travelling in collided with another one near the Zojila Pass area on Monday, officials said.

An official said that soon after the incident, the injured were shifted to PHC Sonamarg, where from they were referred to SKIMS Soura for specialised treatment, reported news agency KNO.

MENAFN22092025000215011059ID1110091879

